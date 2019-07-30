University System of Maryland taps energy industry exec to manage investment fund

The University System of Maryland has named the co-founder of SunEdison as managing director of its venture investment fund. Claire…

Claire Broido Johnson will be overseeing the $10 million Maryland Momentum Fund that was launched in 2016 to enable USM to invest in and support promising commercial opportunities coming from research and intellectual property at its campuses. In her role, Broido Johnson will lead the sourcing and vetting of prospective portfolio companies for the Momentum Fund. She will also work with young companies to provide business advice and counseling. She joins the USM this week.

Broido Johnson has experience as an entrepreneur, investor, and operations, largely in the energy business. The system touted her “proven track record creating and managing successful businesses and products.”

Broido Johnson is the founder of CBJ Energy LLC, a Baltimore-based energy consultancy firm. She also co-founded solar energy provider SunEdison in 2003. In 2009, she joined the Department…