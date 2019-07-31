United Therapeutics is executing its growth plan. Why isn’t its stock price higher?

Martine Rothblatt is advancing her plan to triple United Therapeutics Corp.’s business over the next few years. That’s what she…

Martine Rothblatt is advancing her plan to triple United Therapeutics Corp.’s business over the next few years.

That’s what she reinforced to investors on a second quarter earnings call Wednesday, pointing to the Silver Spring company’s rich development pipeline, product platforms earning clearance from the Food and Drug Administration and a promising organ manufacturing business — all components of the roadmap to treat more patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension while fighting off generic competition.

That plan involves:

Growing the number of patients using Remodulin, one of the company’s leading PAH drugs, through three new infusion products (an implantable system, a subcutaneous pump and an infusion system pending FDA approval), plus two other systems in clinical development.

Expanding Tyvaso, another PAH treatment, in existing areas and entering two new areas: interstitial lung disease and a group of progressive lung diseases called Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary…