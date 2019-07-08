Understanding Teen Nicotine Addiction

Even as adolescent smoking rates have declined, more teens are becoming addicted to nicotine. That may surprise a lot of parents. In part, this increase is due to the popularity of vaping. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, about 1 in every 20 middle school students (4.9%) and more than 1 in 5 high school students (nearly 21%) reported they were they were vaping.

Vaping among teens has skyrocketed in recent years. The number of middle and high school students reporting e-cigarette use has increased from 2.1 million in 2017 to 3.6 million in 2018. That's approximately 1.5 million more youth reporting that they vape. Youth who use any type of tobacco products, which includes e-cigarettes, are at a higher risk of becoming dependent on the powerfully addictive drug nicotine, and that's a major concern.

The vaping industry has cleverly marketed to our nation's youth, while claiming the appeal to kids is not intentional. Young users are attracted to the innovative devices that are easily concealed, like the popular Juul e-cigarettes. They are also drawn to the fun and seemingly innocent vape juice flavors, like cake and cookies. According to one survey conducted by the CDC, about 80% of middle and high school students were exposed to e-cigarette ads. Although vaping is marketed as a smoking alternative, research has shown mixed results in regards to whether it works.

The Food and Drug Administration recently stepped in and launched the youth tobacco prevention campaign called "The Real Cost." This campaign aims to deter youth from vaping and bring awareness to the multi-billion dollar vaping industry. This is an industry that has grown tremendously fast over recent years and is projected to exceed $47 billion by 2025, according to the San Francisco-based market research and consulting firm Grand View Research.

Meanwhile, young people across the nation are becoming dependent on nicotine, a substance that can be as addictive as cocaine and alcohol. In fact, according to the CDC, more people in the United States are addicted to nicotine than to any other drug.

The most popular source of nicotine is tobacco, but that's not the only place it's found. Nicotine is also in other plants, such as eggplants, potatoes, tomatoes and peppers. Now before marking these fruits and vegetables off of your grocery list, it's important to note that these plants contain only small amounts of nicotine. For example, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a person would have to ingest over 20 pounds of eggplant to get the same nicotine effect of smoking one cigarette.

Aside from being found in common plants, nicotine can be synthetically manufactured in a lab. Synthetic nicotine is odorless and tasteless, and due to these characteristics, it's becoming increasingly popular within the vaping community. Whether it's naturally derived from tobacco or chemically derived, one thing remains the same: Nicotine is extremely addictive.

Studies show that youth who vape are more likely to smoke cigarettes, which can lead to cancer and other diseases, such as heart disease and stroke. Approximately 90% of adult daily smokers started smoking by the age of 18, a time when the brain is still developing and is most vulnerable to nicotine addiction. According to the CDC, nearly 70% of adults who smoke want to quit, and most aren't successful in doing so.

The vapor produced by an e-cigarette that's inhaled by users consists of fine particles which contain varying amounts of toxic chemicals that have been linked to heart and respiratory diseases and cancer. To add to the growing list of health risks, according to the Food and Drug Administration, youth vaping has been associated with seizures, which is a possible side effect of nicotine poisoning.

Aside from overdosing on nicotine, there are some desirable effects of the drug that have teens coming back for more. For starters, nicotine stimulates the pleasure or reward center of the brain and makes them feel good, so they want more of the substance. They also feel more awake and alert, and it may improve their memory and ability to concentrate. To top it off, nicotine helps them feel more chilled out and relaxed. It's important to note that many people, including youth, who struggle with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, often turn to smoking as a means of self-medicating because it helps them feel better.

Unfortunately, many teens are oblivious to the dangers of vaping. If you ask youth who vape, they'd probably say that they can quit anytime, but that may not be the case.

Studies have shown that youth can become addicted after as few as three cigarettes. As for vaping, it's important to know that this can potentially deliver even more nicotine than smoking traditional cigarettes. Users can purchase vape juice with higher concentrations of nicotine. They can also ramp up the e-cigarette's voltage to get a greater hit of the drug. Research shows this action exposes e-cig users to formaldehyde, a carcinogen that's been associated with cancer.

Nicotine is so addictive that even if youth have only vaped for a few weeks, they can still experience withdrawal symptoms such as:

-- Irritability

-- Nicotine cravings.

-- Headaches

-- Insomnia

-- Anxiety

-- Depression

-- Sweating

-- Difficulty concentrating.

-- Tingling sensations in the hands and feet.

-- Weight gain.

Nicotine withdrawal is a challenging experience no matter your age.

It can't be stressed enough, parents need to be on the front lines helping their kids understand the repercussions of vaping. For those youth who are already hooked, it's important that parents understand it's going to take more than telling them not to do it, because no matter how much they want to stop, it may be excruciatingly difficult.

Fortunately, there are many resources to help nicotine-dependent youth. The government website smokefree.gov has a wealth of information and tools to help both youth and adults kick the nicotine habit. Additionally, there are counseling and addiction professionals who are equipped and ready to help.

Keep in mind, as a parent, the person your kid is going to need most in this process is you. Research has shown time and again that strong parent-teen relationships reduce the likelihood of future alcohol and drug use, including vaping.

