Under Armour wins corporate community impact award from ESPN

Under Armour Inc. won a corporate community impact award from ESPN for its role in helping create a basketball-based leadership program that aims to forge relationships between youth and police officers.

The Baltimore-based sportswear maker partnered with the NBA and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, or RISE, to create the program, called Building Bridges Through Basketball. During the 10-week program young people and police officers participate in 2.5-hour sessions featuring a combination of on-court basketball training and hands-on leadership activities designed by RISE that focus on identity, diversity and conflict resolution.

Before youth take the basketball court for drills, they engage in open dialogue about topics impacting their respective communities. The Union League Boys and Girls Club in Chicago, Challengers Boys and Girls Club in Los Angeles, and Naomi Drenan Recreation Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, are among the organizations that have hosted programming.…