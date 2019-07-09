UK watchdog fines Marriott $124M for data breach

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is being hit with a big fine in the U.K. for its yearslong data breach…

The U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office announced Tuesday it plans to fine the Bethesda-based hotel group £99.2 million ($124 million) for violating the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation law.

The law, enacted in May 2018, requires companies to meet safety standards when handling and storing consumer data.

In November, Marriott announced it discovered a hack affecting its Starwood reservation database. The breach, undetected since 2014, exposed the guest records of 339 million people, including 30 million Europeans. Compromised information included names, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, and date of birth, as well as arrival and departure times.

GDPR applies to all organizations that utilize the data of European Union residents and breaches can result in fines of up to 4% annual revenue. Marriott’s…