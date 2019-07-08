Two execs resign from MicroStrategy

Tysons business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) is reshuffling a chunk of its executive suite after the resignation…

Tysons business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) is reshuffling a chunk of its executive suite after the resignation of two top officers, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Kevin Norlin, senior executive vice president of worldwide sales, and Stephen Holdridge, senior executive vice president of worldwide services, have both resigned, according to the July 8 filing. No reason was given for the resignations, which were effective July 1 for Norlin and on Monday for Holdridge.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Phong Le will take over the duties and responsibilities of both worldwide sales and services, according to the filing. The company will, in the meantime, initiate a search for a new CFO.

In a response to questions about Norlin’s and Holdridge’s departures, MicroStrategy spokeswoman Claudia Cahill said the company does not discuss personnel matters, but “we do appreciate their service to the Company.”

