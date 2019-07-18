Trump said to be taking an interest in Pentagon’s $10B JEDI contract

A presidential curveball might be coming for the Pentagon’s controversial cloud-computing contract. According to Bloomberg, President Donald Trump recently demanded more information about how the Department of Defense designed the procurement of the $10 billion sole-source contract and is considering making an intervention — even a potential cancelation of the contract. Trump was recently made aware of letters from Republicans in Congress sent to the White House and military chiefs laying out concerns the contract was constructed in a way that prevented anyone other than Amazon.com Inc. from meeting its terms, according to the report. These complaints have circled the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract since it was introduced a year ago. According to the report, Trump was frustrated he was not aware of the concerns and asked aides to share the letters with him. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sent a letter to John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser,…

A presidential curveball might be coming for the Pentagon’s controversial cloud-computing contract.

According to Bloomberg, President Donald Trump recently demanded more information about how the Department of Defense designed the procurement of the $10 billion sole-source contract and is considering making an intervention — even a potential cancelation of the contract.

Trump was recently made aware of letters from Republicans in Congress sent to the White House and military chiefs laying out concerns the contract was constructed in a way that prevented anyone other than Amazon.com Inc. from meeting its terms, according to the report. These complaints have circled the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract since it was introduced a year ago.

According to the report, Trump was frustrated he was not aware of the concerns and asked aides to share the letters with him.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sent a letter to John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser,…