Trump is speaking, ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns and it’s going to be one busy July Fourth in the District

The Fourth of July festivities in the District are receiving a little more attention this year. Local residents and tourists alike are known to take part in the annual National Park Service-coordinated events on the National Mall. This year, thanks in large part to the White House, more than usual is being added or changed.

Here’s a look at what’s planned for July 4 in the District:

11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.: National Independence Day Parade

The mile-long route takes the parade down Constitution Avenue from Seventh Street NW to 17th Street NW. Per usual, marching bands from across the country will participate, in addition to Armed Forces and National Guard units. Most observers stand, though some seating can be found on the steps of the National Archives Building. The Washington Post reported earlier Monday that President Donald Trump has requested military tanks for the parade. D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton released a statement saying such machinery has “no place on the National Mall.”

