Trump Focuses on Military, Unity in Fourth of July ‘Salute to America’

As President Donald Trump mounted the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July, the large crowd that surrounded the National Mall’s reflective pool burst into energetic applause. Nearly all of the attendees — from the elderly to toddlers — were decked out with Trump memorabilia ranging from “Make America Great Again” hats to “Trump 2020” banners. As excitement grew, so did the chants of “USA! USA!” and “Four more years! Four more years!”

But while thousands of people braved heavy rains to attend the event, not everyone was there to celebrate Trump. In the middle of his opening remarks, a small group of protestors made their way across the right side of the pool. As spectators booed, the group chanted “Close the camps,” referring to the controversial child detainment centers at the southern border. Pro-Trump attendees began counter chants of “You guys suck!” and “Build the wall!” A man in the crowd shouted “Communists!” before the protestors left.

The brief but tense encounter highlighted what was evident on the National Mall on Wednesday: a divide over “Salute to America,” a one-hour politically charged event hosted by the president during what is traditionally a nonpartisan holiday.

Trump’s celebration featured military flyovers and tributes to the armed forces and notable U.S. citizens such as Thomas Edison, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Amelia Earheart; it was held in addition to the traditional nighttime “A Capitol Fourth” concert and closing fireworks display. The event marked the first time in almost seven decades that a president has taken part in July Fourth celebrations on the National Mall, the last being when President Harry Truman spoke to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1951.

Trump’s event was controversial from the moment details were announced in June, with critics labeling it as wasteful, militaristic, elitist and overly partisan. The area around the stage was fenced off from the public, and required VIP tickets that had been primarily distributed to major Republican party members, donors and some veteran families. From the public viewing area, it was almost impossible to see anyone on stage, and difficult to see the tanks, which for some people were a major incentive for attending.

Kathleen Otal, who came from Arlington, Virginia, to protest the event, stood outside the gates to the Lincoln Memorial holding a “Love not hate makes America great” sign. She said she opposed Trump’s Salute to America in part due to its sheer cost. The National Park Service had to redirect $2.5 million to pay for the event, according to the Washington Post, and the flyovers from the Blue Angels and the military during the president’s speech are estimated to have cost over $2 million in taxpayer money. Otal called the event overly militaristic, especially Trump’s insistence on displaying tanks around the Lincoln Memorial, which several protestors said was uncomfortably similar to displays in North Korea.

“This is something that dictators do,” Otal said.

During his speech, Trump praised veterans and U.S. military power, but largely stayed away from his usual campaign rally fare, instead emphasizing the similarities U.S. citizens share and asking viewers to “stay true to our cause.”

“The future belongs to the brave, the strong, the proud, and the free,” Trump said. “We are one people, chasing one dream and one magnificent destiny. We all share the same heroes, the same home, the same heart, and we are all made by the same almighty God.”

Edna Williams traveled from Florida to attend the event because she said she felt it would be the “rebirth of America” and it would help unify the country. Williams, who wore a shirt saying “Jesus is my savior and Trump is my president,” argued that politicians are constantly awarded privileges, and having a VIP section was not unusual.

“Everybody has the same opportunity to be here today, and to celebrate our country,” Williams said.

Ed Laclare, a resident of the district who came with his family to the event, said he felt that other presidents should have attended the July Fourth celebrations as a show of unity and patriotism, and that Trump was creating a good precedent for future leaders. Laclare said he didn’t think the event was political, and that it was important on Independence Day to show appreciation to veterans and service members who risked their lives for America’s freedom.

“It’s not a rally,” Laclare said. “It’s a celebration of our military, and their service to our country.”

Jason Frank traveled from Las Vegas to attend the address after he learned about it via an online forum for QAnon, an internet conspiracy theory group. He arrived hours early for the event, and said that while he was initially skeptical of Trump, he’s grown to love him as a president and, though he has never voted before, he intends to vote for Trump in 2020.

Less than a mile away, at the foot of the Washington Monument, the anti-war group Code Pink organized a protest prior to the president’s event. The protesters obtained a permit to present the famous Baby Trump balloon, an inflatable caricature of the president as a petulant infant, although they did not fly it during the event. They handed out miniature Baby Trump balloons, and a few people constructed a display where a Trump balloon was put in a cage with a sign reading “Cage Trump not families” hanging underneath.

Medea Benjamin, co-director of Code Pink, said the group organized the event because they felt Trump’s rally was inappropriate and egotistic, and they wanted to show they didn’t agree with the jingoistic military presentation.

“We feel like Trump is really making the Fourth of July all about himself,” Benjamin said.

Ryann Morales of Alexandria, Virginia, attended the event with her two daughters, and all three of them held Baby Trump balloons proudly. Morales, who is not Hispanic but whose children are, said part of the reason she attended was due to her disgust over Trump’s child detainment centers.

“It feels like an accident of birth that my children, my brown children, are walking free when here in the U.S there are children being caged like animals,” Morales said. “I think it’s important they attend as many protests as they possibly can.”

