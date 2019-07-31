Trial of A$AP Rocky Puts Spotlight on Countries’ Differing Legal Systems

STOCKHOLM — On Friday the trial of U.S. rap star A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage is scheduled…

STOCKHOLM — On Friday the trial of U.S. rap star A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage is scheduled to conclude in a highly anticipated hearing that will see the court schedule a date for a verdict and say whether the singer must remain in custody until that time.

But what would normally be a relatively minor event for the Swedish legal system has approached becoming a diplomatic incident between Sweden and the United States, thanks to the famous name of the accused and the comments on the case made by celebrities and even U.S. President Donald Trump.

Those comments have placed attention on the differences between countries’ legal systems.

The court announcement in Sweden is often seen as an indication for how much punishment, if any, defendants may receive. If Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his co-defendants are ordered to remain in custody for a formal verdict, it may be an indication they will be sentenced to serve additional time in prison. If the three accused are released, they will likely be handed a lower sentence, such as a penalty of time served and a fine.

Mayers and his two co-defendants are accused of assaulting a 19-year-old man outside of a fast-food restaurant here in the Swedish capital on the evening of June 30. Mayers says that the alleged victim tried to punch Mayers’ bodyguard first, and that Mayers and the co-defendants asked the alleged victim to “get away” from them several times before the assault occurred. Prosecutors say the alleged victim and his friend, while perhaps rude, were non-threatening and Mayers and his group had opportunities to walk away.

If convicted, Mayers could face up to two years in prison.

Many legal scholars and experts, including Sweden’s leading criminologist and commentator, Leif GW Persson, say all three are likely to be convicted but sentenced to time served.

Because of the international interest in the case the trial was held in the main security room of Stockholm’s municipal court, where the court’s participants and the audience are separated by bulletproof glass.

U.S. celebrities such as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have called for Mayers’ release. Trump has sent America’s top hostage negotiator to monitor the trial and even offered to pay bail to free the three from prison.

Sweden, like most European countries, however, does not have a money bail system. Instead, prosecutors can ask a court to remand a suspect for three reasons: a belief that the suspect may be a flight risk, a risk to destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses, or a risk to commit further crimes.

“In Sweden we believe that everyone is equal in the face of the law,” says Gothenburg-based prosecutor Mehrdad Sanaei, who says the prevailing belief in his country is that a money bail system benefits more affluent people. He says he has been amazed by the number of people who have judged the case without having knowledge of the case or of the Swedish legal system.

Some observers have used the Mayers case to criticize the Swedish legal system. The country has been repeatedly criticized by the U.N. and the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) for holding people in pre-trial detention for long periods of time with strict restrictions for suspects, allowing them little or no contact with the outside world.

But that criticism has been tied to very specific cases, often concerning long investigations into organized crime, Sanaei says. Sweden has comparably short detention periods to other European countries, Sanaei says, who points to data in the European Council’s 2017 penal statistics report.

Sweden’s average detention period is one month, says Sanaei, who adds that the average detention period in in Norway is four months, Italy is six months and the Europe-wide average of 5.8 months. “So it is a myth that Sweden has long pre-trial detention periods.”

Apart from confirming that he has spoken to Trump and assured him that the trio will receive a fair trial, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has declined to comment on the case.

Instead, the most vocal supporter of the Swedish justice system has been former Prime Minister and former opposition leader Carl Bildt. Although a political adversary to Löfven, Bildt knows there is no benefit in appearing to side with Trump in a country where the U.S. president has a 10% approval rating.

