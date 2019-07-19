‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is coming. Here’s how the Pentagon was involved.

The internet was set ablaze Thursday when the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” debuted. It’s not that the sequel…

The internet was set ablaze Thursday when the first trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” debuted. It’s not that the sequel was unexpected; filmgoers are seemingly met each week with reproductions of intellectual property from their youths. No, the buzz was generated because, well, the movie looks pretty damn cool. There’s also Tom Cruise.

We still must wait a year for the finished product to hit the screen, but we know the Pentagon had a lot to do with the production of this long-awaited sequel to 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun.” Shooting began in September 2018, but delays pushed the release date to June 2020.

According to a production assistance agreement, Paramount Pictures Corp. was given a tremendous amount of access to Naval facilities and personnel in California, Nevada and Washington state — including permission to fly aircraft, place cameras on and in F/A-18 Super Hornets and Navy helicopters, as well as escorted access to a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.…