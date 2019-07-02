Tishman Speyer acquires D Street office building

Tishman Speyer has acquired one of several buildings the Justice Department is shedding for its new space in NoMa, with renovation plans aimed at courting replacement tenants for the Partrick Henry Building about two blocks…

The New York-based developer closed June 27 on its $162.75 million acquisition of 601 D. St. NW, a 533,374-square-foot building developed in 1973, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. Tishman acquired the building, for about $305 per square foot, from LHL Realty Co. D.C. LLC, listed care of New York’s Algin Management Co. LLC. The building is assessed at about $203.4 million, according to the D.C. Office of Tax and Revenue.

Tishman declined to comment on the acquisition or its plans for the building. The company submitted plans in April for a series of renovations designed by the Shimoda Design Group featuring facade upgrades and an emphasis on ground-floor retail.

Those plans were less ambitious than the developer’s previous intention…