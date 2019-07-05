Tired of sending customers across the street, Old Town bar applies for later hours

Bill Gross, owner of the German-themed Village Brauhaus in Old Town Alexandria, has been mostly happy with the business since…

Bill Gross, owner of the German-themed Village Brauhaus in Old Town Alexandria, has been mostly happy with the business since it opened on King Street in March. Until closing time, that is.

That’s when his heart breaks, as he calls last call and watches as many of his customers leave, only to go across the street to his competitors, The Light Horse or Murphy’s. The reason for the early exodus? Because Village Brauhaus has to close an hour earlier than those competitors. Now, Gross is looking to change that.

Gross, who owns Village Brauhaus with his wife, Chelsea, just applied to the city of Alexandria to stay open for that extra hour: meaning until midnight on Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“There is nothing worse than having a full bar of guests enjoying themselves and then having to call last call and watch every single one of them walk across the street to finish their nights,” Gross told me in an email.

The Light Horse can stay…