Tips for Finding the Best Fibromyalgia Support Group for You

When Dr. Ginevra Liptan was a student in medical school, she developed fibromyalgia. That was in 2000, when the chronic condition was poorly understood.

Fibromyalgia could be diagnosed based upon symptoms and an exam at the time, but Liptan notes that “there was still no objective scientific validated findings showing that there were any abnormalities (associated with) fibromyalgia.” That made the diagnosis controversial and raised doubts about whether the condition was even real.

Fortunately, brain imaging research done in the early 2000s has led to a greater acceptance of the diagnosis within the medical community and beyond, says Liptan, who is now the founder of The Frida Center for Fibromyalgia, an integrative medical clinic in Portland, Oregon, and the author of “The FibroManual: A Complete Fibromyalgia Treatment Guide for You and Your Doctor.” That’s “when the first imaging studies came out showing that there was actually malfunction in the pain-sensing areas in the brain,” she explains. “They’re not making it up, it is physiologic.” Based on those brain scans, researchers were able to confirm that people who have fibromyalgia were indeed in pain, as they’d reported. Nevertheless, some confusion around the diagnosis persists.

While there’s currently no cure for fibromyalgia, advances in recognition and treatment — including medication and lifestyle changes — have helped to lessen pain and improve quality of life for many with the condition. But even today, many still don’t fully understand what individuals with fibromyalgia are going through, Liptan says. And that can be isolating for those with the condition. As such, “support from other people that understand what you’re going through… becomes even more important.”

Many with fibromyalgia turn to peers who also have the condition for support, encouragement and practical advice on dealing day-to-day with the condition. And while information on fibromyalgia is more widely available today, experts say the role of support groups — as with other chronic conditions — is as crucial as ever for those with fibromyalgia.

Finding a Support Group That Fits You

Often just having one other person in your life who is going through what you are can make all the difference, says Kevin Purcell , senior director of the Live Yes! Arthritis Network patient community at the Arthritis Foundation. The network connects people with fibro and other forms of arthritis to local, peer-led support groups.

To find a fibro support group that best suits you, here are the key tips from experts:

1. Don’t restrict yourself to meeting virtually. While Facebook groups can be a good way to make initial connections, experts say it’s important to proceed with caution online. “The challenge with the Facebook groups is they’re not usually moderated” and there aren’t professionals who have experience with support groups running them, Liptan says.

So if you’re online testing the waters, check out other sites, too, like the platform Meetup to explore support group opportunities and to connect in real life. The National Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Association also provides a listing of support groups by state.

2. Look for support groups geared to you. While the fibromyalgia is most common in women, experts note that men, adolescents and children are increasingly being diagnosed with the condition. Accordingly, options are beginning to better reflect the diversity of the population with fibromyalgia.

For example, the International Support Fibromyalgia Network is working to help people from a broad range of demographics who have fibro connect with support groups. That includes offering resources for teens, young adults, men, veterans and families. A veteran who’s dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder on top of fibromyalgia is going to face different challenges compared with a 13-year-old who’s just been diagnosed, Liptan notes.

3. Nothing in your area? Start your own fibro support group. In small towns and rural areas, access to treatment — let alone support — can be a challenge. That’s where online support can be particularly helpful. But hosting a small in-person support group is another option if there isn’t already one near you, Purcell says.

You could meet monthly, quarterly or whenever works best — and define other parameters to keep it manageable. Of course, given how draining fibromyalgia can be, you’ll want to make sure whatever you do prioritizes your health and is good for your overall well-being. “You always first have to look out for yourself, and joining a group or starting a group, it should empower you,” Purcell says. “It should not exhaust you.”

4. Resist the urge to avoid community — even if you’ve had a bad experience. Maybe you joined a support group for one meeting — or a few — and it was overly negative or left you feeling worse. When searching for support group, it can help if the leader has received training in running a support group. Pay attention also to the group dynamic and the tone set by the leader, while allowing for the normal ups and downs that come with being real about a chronic condition.

If you do have a bad experience with one support group, experts say that’s a good reason to try another group, not to give up the idea of connecting altogether. “People in pain oftentimes hide away,” says Lynne Matallana, founder and president of the nonprofit National Fibromyalgia Association. “One of the most important things for people to do is to get out and to meet other people and to start feeling like they have a life again.”

5. Make it a learning experience. The warm-and-fuzzy reputation of support groups admittedly turns some people off. But in addition to emotional support — which experts roundly say is important for anyone dealing with a chronic illness — support groups are a place to compare notes and find pragmatic solutions to everyday problems.

They’re great for sharing life hacks, Liptan says — like, say, how a grocery delivery service could help if you’re in too much pain to go shopping, or to get advice on talking with a boss about creating a more ergonomic workspace. Many support groups, such as those hosted by hospitals and other health organizations, have a strong educational component.

“Each individual may have a different desire,” Matallana says. For a person who is information-focused, “they want to make sure that maybe that group has experts that come and speak. Maybe they have demonstrations on ways to cook healthier,” she says. “So they have to look at what is being provided during those support group meetings.” Make sure, too, that you’re getting reliable intel. “I really do feel that it’s important that they bring experts in,” Matallana adds, “that they have some kind of connection with the medical community to review the information that they’re giving.”

While Stigma Remains, Support Is Even More Critical

Given how misunderstood fibromyalgia has been, many people with the condition today still feel they’re not taken seriously. “Fibromyalgia is unique because it’s considered kind of an invisible illness, meaning people look OK — they look healthy,” Liptan says.

Only relatively recently, she reiterates, has science validated the condition and provided a foundation for treatment. In combination with taking medication to treat fibromyalgia pain and other symptoms, experts say getting ample rest and making dietary changes, along with other self-care measures like stress reduction, exercise and joining a support group, can significantly improve life for a person living with fibromyalgia.

“It’s not just in people’s heads,” Liptan says. “But because of this stigma around it, I think people need additional support.”

