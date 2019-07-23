Three retail brands pop up in Tysons, The Wharf this summer

If you’re looking for an end-of-summer treat, redecorating or just need a pair of Iron Man-esque super glasses, you are…

If you’re looking for an end-of-summer treat, redecorating or just need a pair of Iron Man-esque super glasses, you are in luck. Three retail brands spanning those shopping niches are opening pop-up shops in the D.C. region this summer.

Two pop-ups, a Wayfair Décor & Inspiration Shop and a Gilly Hicks by Hollister, are coming to Tysons Corner Center, the latter in the mall’s new BrandBox flexible space. Meanwhile, Focals, a high-tech glasses retailer, set up a four-day shop on the pier at The Wharf in D.C. through Wednesday.

They’re capitalizing on the increasingly popular pop-up concept as brick-and-mortar retail sales continue to droop under the pressure of e-commerce — and they took three different journeys to get here.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), previously an online-only furniture and décor supplier, will open its Tysons Corner pop-up Aug. 1 for three months. It’s one of four pop-up shops for the Boston-based retailer, with more than 14 million products and 15.2 million active…