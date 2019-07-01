202
Three Amazon businesses identified as HQ2 bound

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 1, 2019 2:59 pm 07/01/2019 02:59pm
We’re still a pretty long way from knowing what the estimated 25,000 workers at Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters will do, but a top company executive has named three units that will be represented in Arlington: Alexa, Amazon Web Services and Amazon’s consumer division.

Ardine Williams, the company’s vice president of workforce development for HQ2, discussed with the Washington Business Journal how the campus will grow and what subsidiaries will be there in the short term.

In describing the consumer aspect, she said these will be tech-related jobs that focus on keeping up the online experience, or what she called the “storefront.”

“Our consumer business, which is the web experience or that storefront experience — when logging into the website, looking at item detail pages, comparing items and eventually putting something into the basket — will have a presence in Arlington,” Williams said.

AWS, the seemingly ever-expanding cloud computing subsidiary, already has a…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
