D.C. quantum computing software startup has been acquired

D.C. quantum computing software startup QxBranch has been acquired by Berkeley, California-based Rigetti Computing. The dollar value of the deal was not disclosed, though it was billed as an all-equity transaction. QxBranch CEO Michael Brett will join Rigetti as senior vice president of applications and the QxBranch team will join Rigetti “in a range of software engineering and application and business development roles,” the companies said. Rigetti develops quantum integrated circuits used for quantum computers. QxBranch board Chairman Ray Johnson, a former chief technology officer at Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT), will join Rigetti’s board as an independent director. However, QxBranch said its interest in Envelop Risk Analytics, a cyber insurance analytics and underwriting company launched last year, is not included in the deal. Quantum computing is an industry that is attempting to harness quantum mechanics to produce what proponents believe could be lightning-fast processing…

