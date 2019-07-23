This decision-making startup has raised big money — and changed its name

Reston-based Qomplx Inc., the human-and-AI-powered decision platform formerly known as Fractal Industries Inc., announced a $78.6 million funding round. The…

Reston-based Qomplx Inc., the human-and-AI-powered decision platform formerly known as Fractal Industries Inc., announced a $78.6 million funding round.

The round was led by Cannae Holdings Inc. and Motive Partners, according to an announcement, and the funding will help the company to “rapidly expand” and accelerate growth. Cannae Holdings Chairman William Foley II has also joined the board of Qomplx.

I reported in February the company had raised more than $37.3 million in fresh funding. It’s unclear how much of the newly announced round is actually new money, as the company has filed a series of funding documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission as early as 2015, totaling nearly $18 million. A spokesperson said the company’s total funding raised since its founding is $78.6 million.

While it’s the totals are unclear, an SEC filing listed Stephen Daffron, co-founder and industry partner at Motive Capital Management, as a director at the company. Its website at that time…