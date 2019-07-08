These Loans Could Help You Pay Rent. Are They Worth It?

Housing is likely the largest monthly expense you're faced with. But some months, rent may not fit into your budget. Could a loan help you manage the expense?

Some lenders are offering rent loans, which can help tenants fill the financial gap but may come at a high price. Here's what you need to know about this type of loan.

[READ: Best Bad Credit Loans. ]

What Are Rent Assistance Loans?

If you're facing a financial emergency, rent loans -- also known as rent assistance loans -- offer a way to finance one month's rent over one or multiple months. Lenders provide what are essentially short-term loans that you pay off in installments. Like with other loans, you're charged interest.

"If you genuinely feel that your financial situation is temporary and you really just need an extra week or two to get it together, then a rent loan may be the right solution," says Chane Steiner, CEO of Crediful, a personal finance site. "But if this is not the case, the very nature of the loan and the situation surrounding it means that it is very likely that it will only temporarily stave off eviction."

Unless you're generally financially stable with the exception of a rare crunch for monthly rent, rent loans can snowball your debt and cause more financial challenges very quickly.

Why Rent Loans Are Generally a Bad Idea

Taking out a rent loan can help if you're short on funds, but remember that your regular rent payments to your landlord are still due every month.

While you're repaying the loan, you'll also need to have enough cash to make next month's full rent, plus the loan installment due, including interest. Rent loans significantly increase your housing costs until you've repaid the loan in full.

"As with all short-term loans, the potential problems are found in the terms," says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who has worked at Equifax and FICO. "Normally, short-term loans have very high interest rates when they're annualized."

Another scenario to consider is if you take out a rent loan and end up having to move elsewhere. Moving into your new rental might require one full month's rent as a deposit on top of your first month's rent. Yet, you're still paying for financed rent on your old unit, in addition to your new rental obligations.

If you're unable to keep up with the new rent loan and your ongoing rent payments, you might catch yourself in an unsustainable borrowing cycle just to make ends meet.

[Read: Best Debt Consolidation Loans.]

When a Rent Loan Might Make Sense

Sometimes, the nature of your work calls for temporary housing or flexible paydays. For example, if you're moving to a new city for a three-month project or if you're in an industry that gets paid at irregular intervals, you might not immediately have the full move-in costs on hand.

A rent loan might also make sense if you're hit with a temporary financial bump but are confident that you can rebound from it moving forward. But ideally, you should have an emergency savings cushion to fall back on instead of relying on a rent loan.

Alternative Options If You Need Help With Rent

"If you are in need of a rent loan, it is a sign of a bigger underlying issue," says Luis F. Rosa, founder and certified financial planner at Build a Better Financial Future, a financial planning practice. "The benefit is the ability to catch up on rent and not get evicted, but it is a patch to the true underlying issue."

Rent loans should be a last resort, and even then, there are likely better alternatives to help with rent.

Talk to your landlord. Steiner suggests communicating with your landlord before seeking a loan. "If you have been a reliable tenant and made payments regularly, there is a good chance they will give you extra time to make your rent payment. This will prevent you from paying interest," he says.

Find local rental assistance programs. Steiner also suggests researching federal and state-based rent assistance programs. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development offers programs that help eligible tenants find affordable housing in their area. These programs can be a good choice if managing rent payments is a regular problem.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, provides rent assistance vouchers that can be used to pay for all or part of your rent, if you qualify. There are also affordable housing options for low-income families and tenants with disabilities.

Search the HUD Resource Center to find affordable housing opportunities near you and check the HUD state directory for programs that offer help with paying rent.

Make budgetary adjustments. As Rosa cautions, turning to a rent loan could be a sign of unstable finances. Reworking your budget can help you realistically manage your monthly income and expenses.

"Sit down with (a) pen and paper and your three most recent months' bank statements, and write down all of your fixed expenses in one column," says Rosa. "On another column, write down your take-home income. Most likely you're going to be in the negative if you're struggling to pay your rent, so see if there's anything that can be decreased or eliminated."

If you find yourself always short on rent, it might be a red flag that you're living beyond your means. See what areas are nice-to-haves versus necessities, and start eliminating excess spending.

Look large and small, considering not just minor expenses, like utilities or entertainment, but major ones, such as your rent and car payments. You may need to find a more affordable tenancy to make it work long term.

Rework the terms on monthly bills. A significant way to trim down your budget is by lowering the costs of your existing bills. If you have credit card or student loan debt, reach out to your creditor or servicer to get on a revised payment plan due to financial hardship.

It's also in the lender's best interest to do whatever it can to help the account avoid default. What each lender can do may vary -- sometimes it's extending the repayment term or temporarily lowering your interest rate, for example -- but the lender will likely work with you as you get back on your feet.

You can also negotiate the services you already use, like the cost of your internet package or cellphone plan. All of these expense adjustments add up to a longer-term solution than a rent loan might.

[Read: Best Personal Loans.]

Work a side gig. In addition to cutting back your monthly expenses, increasing your income is an option that Rosa proposes. For example, the market is saturated with delivery or ride-hailing driver opportunities.

Renters who need help with rent can also earn money by tapping into unique skill sets. If you're a wordsmith, for example, finding a part-time tutoring job can allow you to put more income toward rent.

Consider what your friends and inner circle turn to you for advice on and see if there's a way to earn extra cash off of your knowledge and talent.

Bring on a roommate. If you've whittled your budget down to the necessities, increased your income, and are still coming up low on rent, consider bringing in a roommate. This alternative not only helps alleviate hundreds of dollars in rent payments each month, but you'll also be able to split household utilities and bills, saving you even more.

More from U.S. News

How Do Rent-to-Own Home Purchases Work?

How to Get a Mortgage With No Down Payment

What Is a Credit-Builder Loan (and Should You Get One)?

These Loans Could Help You Pay Rent. Are They Worth It? originally appeared on usnews.com