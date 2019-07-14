The World’s Most Athletically Talented Countries, Ranked by Perception

This summer’s major soccer tournaments — capped by the FIFA Women’s World Cup that concluded in early July — are just parts of a year showcasing elite athletes and competitions around the world.
The athletic competitions also serve as a reminder that a country’s power doesn’t solely rest on political, economic or military might.
According to data from the 2019 Best Countries ranking, a characterization based on a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens. Respondents evaluated 80 countries to determine the “athletically talented.”
In the survey, respondents answered how closely they related each of the 80 countries to the term “athletically talented.” Respondents were given no further specifications of the term, so interpretation of the phrase was left to survey respondents.
The following are the 10 countries seen as the most athletically talented.
10. Spain
Most Athletically Talented Country: 10
Change from 2018: +1
Best Countries Overall Rank: 20
9. China
Most Athletically Talented Country: 9
Change from 2018: -2
Best Countries Overall Rank: 16
8. Nigeria
Most Athletically Talented Country: 8
Change from 2018: No change
Best Countries Overall Rank: 74
7. Germany
Most Athletically Talented Country: 7
Change from 2018: +2
Best Countries Overall Rank: 4
6. Croatia
Most Athletically Talented Country: 6
Change from 2018: +8
Best Countries Overall Rank: 36
5. South Africa
Most Athletically Talented Country: 5
Change from 2018: -2
Best Countries Overall Rank: 37
4. United States
Most Athletically Talented Country: 4
Change from 2018: +2
Best Countries Overall Rank: 8
3. Argentina
Most Athletically Talented Country: 3
Change from 2018: +2
Best Countries Overall Rank: 48
2. Russia
Most Athletically Talented Country: 2
Change from 2018: No change
Best Countries Overall Rank: 24
1. Brazil
Most Athletically Talented Country: 1
Change from 2018: No change
Best Countries Overall Rank: 23
