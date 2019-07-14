The World’s Most Athletically Talented Countries, Ranked by Perception

This summer's major soccer tournaments -- capped by the FIFA Women's World Cup that concluded in early July -- are just parts of a year showcasing elite athletes and competitions around the world.The athletic competitions also serve as a reminder that a country's power doesn't solely rest on political, economic or military might.According to data from the 2019 Best Countries ranking, a characterization based on a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens. Respondents evaluated 80 countries to determine the "athletically talented."In the survey, respondents answered how closely they related each of the 80 countries to the term "athletically talented." Respondents were given no further specifications of the term, so interpretation of the phrase was left to survey respondents.The following are the 10 countries seen as the most athletically talented.10. SpainMost Athletically Talented Country: 10Change from 2018: +1Best Countries Overall Rank: 20 Learn more about Spain.9. ChinaMost Athletically Talented Country: 9Change from 2018: -2Best Countries Overall Rank: 16Learn more about China.8. NigeriaMost Athletically Talented Country: 8Change from 2018: No changeBest Countries Overall Rank: 74Learn more about Nigeria.7. GermanyMost Athletically Talented Country: 7Change from 2018: +2Best Countries Overall Rank: 4Learn more about Germany.6. CroatiaMost Athletically Talented Country: 6Change from 2018: +8Best Countries Overall Rank: 36Learn more about Croatia.5. South AfricaMost Athletically Talented Country: 5Change from 2018: -2Best Countries Overall Rank: 37Learn more about South Africa.4. United StatesMost Athletically Talented Country: 4Change from 2018: +2Best Countries Overall Rank: 8Learn more about the United States.3. ArgentinaMost Athletically Talented Country: 3Change from 2018…

This summer’s major soccer tournaments — capped by the FIFA Women’s World Cup that concluded in early July — are just parts of a year showcasing elite athletes and competitions around the world.

The athletic competitions also serve as a reminder that a country’s power doesn’t solely rest on political, economic or military might.

According to data from the 2019 Best Countries ranking, a characterization based on a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens. Respondents evaluated 80 countries to determine the “athletically talented.”

In the survey, respondents answered how closely they related each of the 80 countries to the term “athletically talented.” Respondents were given no further specifications of the term, so interpretation of the phrase was left to survey respondents.

The following are the 10 countries seen as the most athletically talented.

10. Spain

Most Athletically Talented Country: 10

Change from 2018: +1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 20

Learn more about Spain.

9. China

Most Athletically Talented Country: 9

Change from 2018: -2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 16

Learn more about China.

8. Nigeria

Most Athletically Talented Country: 8

Change from 2018: No change

Best Countries Overall Rank: 74

Learn more about Nigeria.

7. Germany

Most Athletically Talented Country: 7

Change from 2018: +2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

Learn more about Germany.

6. Croatia

Most Athletically Talented Country: 6

Change from 2018: +8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 36

Learn more about Croatia.

5. South Africa

Most Athletically Talented Country: 5

Change from 2018: -2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 37

Learn more about South Africa.

4. United States

Most Athletically Talented Country: 4

Change from 2018: +2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 8

Learn more about the United States.

3. Argentina

Most Athletically Talented Country: 3

Change from 2018: +2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 48

Learn more about Argentina.

2. Russia

Most Athletically Talented Country: 2

Change from 2018: No change

Best Countries Overall Rank: 24

Learn more about Russia.

1. Brazil

Most Athletically Talented Country: 1

Change from 2018: No change

Best Countries Overall Rank: 23

Learn more about Brazil.

The World’s Most Athletically Talented Countries

1. Brazil

2. Russia

3. Argentina

4. United States

5. South Africa

6. Croatia

7. Germany

8. Nigeria

9. China

10. Spain

More from U.S. News

Leicester City: Changing Soccer in a Changing U.K.

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Can FIFA Change Its Playing Field?

The World’s Most Athletically Talented Countries, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com