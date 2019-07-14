The Top 10 Emerging Technologies in 2019

An international committee of leading technology experts gathered to put together this year's top emerging technologies list for the World Economic Forum. After assessing a number of criteria and proposals, they came up with 10 technologies that are poised to change the world we live in.1. Bioplastics For a Circular EconomyIndustry generated more than 685,000 pounds in 2014, according to a 2019 World Economic Forum report. Only 15% of this amount is recycled, damaging the world's ecosystems. Bioplastics, a type of plastic that is made of biomass and decomposes into biomass, may be an essential solution to the planet's problem, say the authors of the report on emerging technologies to watch this year. 2. 'Social' RobotsRobots that will display a social function are also part of our technological future. In 2019, scientists focus on creating robots using artificial intelligence that decide on information received through sensors and respond in "lifelike" ways. Social robots have particular appeal for assisting the world's growing elderly population.3. Tiny Lenses for Miniature DevicesAs devices get smaller, so do their components. One of the main challenges have been shrinking optical components such as lenses. Glass-based lenses are hard to build in a smaller size while retaining all their properties, yet engineers have figured out how to create lighter, smaller alternatives known as metalenses.4. Disordered Proteins as Drug TargetsScientists are working on and testing new types of drugs for proteins identified decades ago as driving cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. These "intrinsically disordered proteins" constantly changed configurations…

An international committee of leading technology experts gathered to put together this year’s top emerging technologies list for the World Economic Forum. After assessing a number of criteria and proposals, they came up with 10 technologies that are poised to change the world we live in.

1. Bioplastics For a Circular Economy

Industry generated more than 685,000 pounds in 2014, according to a 2019 World Economic Forum report. Only 15% of this amount is recycled, damaging the world’s ecosystems. Bioplastics, a type of plastic that is made of biomass and decomposes into biomass, may be an essential solution to the planet’s problem, say the authors of the report on emerging technologies to watch this year.

2. ‘Social’ Robots

Robots that will display a social function are also part of our technological future. In 2019, scientists focus on creating robots using artificial intelligence that decide on information received through sensors and respond in “lifelike” ways. Social robots have particular appeal for assisting the world’s growing elderly population.

3. Tiny Lenses for Miniature Devices

As devices get smaller, so do their components. One of the main challenges have been shrinking optical components such as lenses. Glass-based lenses are hard to build in a smaller size while retaining all their properties, yet engineers have figured out how to create lighter, smaller alternatives known as metalenses.

4. Disordered Proteins as Drug Targets

Scientists are working on and testing new types of drugs for proteins identified decades ago as driving cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. These “intrinsically disordered proteins” constantly changed configurations and it was challenging to target them with one type of drug. Yet one drug showed promising results during testing, and scientists around the world are working on additional research.

5. Smarter Fertilizers to Reduce Environmental Damage

As the world’s population increases, so does our need for food and food production. Fertilizers play a major role in the latter and technology is helping producers more efficiently use the materials. Controlled-release fertilizers, a type of fertilizers that “know” when to release their substance based on the type of climate and soil, are now part of a larger strategy around sustainable agriculture.

6. Collaborative ‘Telepresence’

Technology is increasingly stirring anxiety around the world, being seen as a threat to slowly replace human behavior and actions with machines. Many of our meetings and conversations today are already mediated by social platforms and the internet. Yet technology is also helping users better “simulate” their presence in remote areas, by using techniques such as augmented or virtual reality or avatars, according to the World Economic Forum report.

7. Advanced Food Tracking and Packaging

Around 600 million people will get food poisoning every year and identifying the source of harm can take food providers and retailers weeks. Enter blockchain technology, a type of platform that has slowly caught the eye of the food industry, enabling every process and participant to be added to a connected and transparent chain that allows everyone to know their business partners’ actions.

In addition, “research laboratories and companies are developing small sensors that monitor the quality and safety of food in pallets, cases or individually wrapped products,” say the authors of the World Economic Forum report.

8. Safer Nuclear Reactors

From Chernobyl to Fukushima, the world still remembers the tragic stories of unsafe nuclear reactors: one U.N. report, for example, said radiation exposure from the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine may eventually claim as many as 4,000 lives.

According to the World Economic Forum, among the top technology priorities for 2019 are resilient fuels and building innovative reactors to what the WEF report says could be a “resurgence of nuclear power” as countries search for clean sources of energy.

9. DNA Data Storage

We all routinely run out of space on our hard drives, phones, and cloud, and “the bigger, the better” has been a tech industry creed since day one. Yet 2019 takes storage needs even further. DNA — which consists of long chains of the nucleotides A, T, C and G — is life’s information storage material,” say the authors of the report. “Data can be stored in the sequence of these letters, turning DNA into a new form of information technology.”

10. Utility-Scale Storage of Renewable Energy

The intermittent nature of renewable energy means that energy needs to be preserved when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining.

“That need is increasing interest in energy-storage technology — in particular, lithium-ion batteries, which are finally poised to be more than just a bit player in the grid,” say the authors of the World Economic Forum report. As the cost of such batteries is spiking, scientists are also looking at long-term alternatives, such as flow batteries — which pump liquid electrolytes — and hydrogen fuel cells.

The World Economic Forum’s Forecast of 2019’s Top Emerging Technologies

1. Bioplastics

2. Social Robots or Humanoids

3. Metalenses

4. Disordered Proteins

5. Smarter Fertilizers

6. Collaborative Telepresence

7. Advanced Food Tracking and Packaging

8. Safer Nuclear Reactors

9. DNA Data Storage

10. Renewable Energy

More from U.S. News

Blockchain Technology Offers Hope and Hype for Industries Around the World

China Biggest Threat to U.S. Development of AI, Survey Shows

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

The Top 10 Emerging Technologies in 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com