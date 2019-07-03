The region’s newest Fortune 500 company is getting a new CEO

Julian Francis will be the new CEO and president of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN), the region’s newest Fortune…

The Herndon-based company, which bills itself as North America’s largest publicly traded distributor of roofing and building materials, announced Wednesday that Francis would step into the new role in September. Beacon announced the departure of its current CEO, Paul Isabella, in February. Isabella stayed on during the search for his successor.

Francis was formerly the insulation business president at Owens Corning Inc. (NYSE: OC). He will also be joining Beacon’s board of directors.

“Julian brings a unique blend of executive and operational experience, strong industry reputation and knowledge, and a strategic vision that set him apart from other candidates in our national search,” Beacon Chairman Robert Buck said in a statement.

Francis will receive a base salary of $800,000, with an additional $800,000 bonus if Beacon hits its annual target…