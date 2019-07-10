The Motley Fool is launching a foundation — and it’s looking for someone to run it

Update: The article has been updated to include a response from The Motley Fool The rapidly expanding financial information and…

The rapidly expanding financial information and services firm The Motley Fool Inc. is setting up a new nonprofit foundation — and it’s looking for an inaugural executive director to lead it, according to a job listing on LinkedIn.

The Motley Fool Foundation, forming 26 years into the Alexandria company’s existence, will be responsible for “unifying its long-standing Foolanthropic initiatives with its grassroots financial literacy program, Fool School, to create a nonprofit entity designed to help the world prepare to invest,” according to the posting.

The executive director will need to help establish the foundation’s structure, vision and operating strategy, as well as what metrics should guide its performance. The director will also work with Motley Fool co-founders David and Tom Gardner on fundraising and organization matters, according to the listing.

Audrey Robertson, head of communications…