The Menkiti Group beefs up its MLK Gateway plans, earning a new tax break for the Anacostia project

The Menkiti Group is expanding its plans for the MLK Gateway project in Anacostia, and earning a new tax break from the District in the process.

The D.C. developer is finally making progress on the effort to bring a new tech incubator, office space and retail to some city-owned parcels at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE and Good Hope Road SE. The District awarded the project to Menkiti in late 2016, but there’s been only limited movement since then.

But the developer has managed to strike a deal for some additional privately owned sites adjacent to the District’s property on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, allowing it to beef up its plans, according to D.C. Council documents. Yet Menkiti also needs a little bit of financing to help to move things forward due, in part, to the federal government shutdown earlier this year.

