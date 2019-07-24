The Best Places to Live in the U.S. for Singles in 2019

Where will you be able to enjoy single life most? Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt…

Where will you be able to enjoy single life most?

Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt for a future spouse, some cities seem better than others to find plenty of other single friends, a big enough dating pool and a cost of living that won’t force you to live with 12 roommates. To help you find the right metro area to enjoy the single life, we examined which of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. have a significant population of unmarried residents over age 15, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey that used that age as the cut-off point for singles. The single life isn’t just about having other singles nearby, so we also factored in details that contribute to the overall Best Places to Live list and can make living single easier — namely affordability, desirability and population growth due to net migration. Read on for the Best Places to Live for Singles.

25. Baton Rouge

Best Places 2019 Rank: 109

Metro Population: 828,741

Share of Population Unmarried: 56.5%

Median Home Price: $179,350

Median Annual Salary: $44,500

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: -0.23%

While Baton Rouge isn’t experiencing growth in population based on the number of people moving into and out of the area — the population actually shrank by 0.23% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration — the majority of residents in the area are unmarried. More than 56% of the population over the age of 15 is single. Plus, Baton Rouge area residents spend just 20.79% of the median annual household income on housing costs.

Learn more about Baton Rouge.

24. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 56

Metro Population: 2,978,209

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.7%

Median Home Price: $199,717

Median Annual Salary: $46,080

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 7.93%

Tampa is known as a popular destination for vacationers, but it’s also a solid place to call home. Single residents over age 15 make up 53.7% of the population, and more people keep moving to the area, with the population now closing in on 3 million. Expect to pay more to live here, however, as the cost of living requires 25.53% of the median household income.

Learn more about Tampa.

23. Jacksonville, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 42

Metro Population: 1,447,884

Share of Population Unmarried: 52%

Median Home Price: $174,658

Median Annual Salary: $45,760

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 6.88%

Like many other Florida places on the list, Jacksonville benefits from seeing its population grow: The area increased in population by 6.88% from 2013 to 2017 due to net migration. Jacksonville also has plenty of unmarried residents, with just 48% of the over-15 population currently married, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In addition, it ranks No. 27 for desirability out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S., based on a series of SurveyMonkey surveys asking U.S. residents where they would prefer to live.

Learn more about Jacksonville.

22. Lakeland, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 59

Metro Population: 652,256

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.8%

Median Home Price: $171,967

Median Annual Salary: $40,560

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 9.91%

Lakeland may not be located along Florida’s coastline, but its lack of beaches doesn’t keep new residents away. Lakeland’s population grew by 9.91% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration, making it the seventh-fastest growing metro area out of the 125 places on the list. Of the total population of 652,256, 51.8% is unmarried.

Learn more about Lakeland.

21. Sarasota, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 18

Metro Population: 768,381

Share of Population Unmarried: 47.7%

Median Home Price: $237,260

Median Annual Salary: $42,680

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 13.1%

Sarasota is one of the few places near top the list that doesn’t have a majority of the population that’s unmarried. Just 47.4% of residents over the age of 15 are unmarried, though the metro area offers other benefits that single householders can enjoy. Ranking No. 18 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Sarasota saw its population grow by more than 13% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration alone.

Learn more about Sarasota.

20. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2019 Rank: 10

Metro Population: 1,824,266

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.5%

Median Home Price: $249,294

Median Annual Salary: $53,788

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 6.76%

Ranking No. 10 overall on the Best Places to Live list, Raleigh and Durham attracts many new residents for its strong job market, relatively low cost of living and overall well-being, which is based on the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index that asks residents about their sense of security, community pride and overall health, among other details. Raleigh and Durham residents spend just 21.47% of the median household income on housing.

Learn more about Raleigh and Durham.

19. Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Places 2019 Rank: 20

Metro Population: 2,427,024

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.4%

Median Home Price: $213,983

Median Annual Salary: $50,150

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 7.06%

The Charlotte metro area has a slim majority of unmarried residents over the age of 15, at 50.4%. Single and married residents alike benefit from the low cost of living in the area, which requires just 21.77% of the median annual household income. As a result, people are flocking to the area and choosing to stay put. Charlotte’s population grew by 7.06% due to net migration from 2013 to 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about Charlotte.

18. Orlando, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 63

Metro Population: 2,390,859

Share of Population Unmarried: 54%

Median Home Price: $233,050

Median Annual Salary: $44,410

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 9.28%

Whether you aim to be close to popular vacation destinations like Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando or prefer the area for other reasons, you’ll also enjoy a large pool of fellow single residents in this Florida metro area. Orlando is the eighth-fastest growing metro area out of the 125 places on the list, and 54% of the population is unmarried.

Learn more about Orlando.

17. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Best Places 2019 Rank: 3

Metro Population: 698,595

Share of Population Unmarried: 46.3%

Median Home Price: $286,700

Median Annual Salary: $50,050

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 4.46%

Colorado Springs ranks No. 3 out of the 125 most populous metro areas on the overall Best Places to Live list, and its steady population growth and high desirability help make up for the fact that just 46.3% of the metro area’s population over 15 is unmarried. Colorado Springs takes the top spot for desirability on the Best Places to Live list, tied with San Francisco, Honolulu and Portland, Oregon.

Learn more about Colorado Springs.

16. San Francisco

Best Places 2019 Rank: 7

Metro Population: 4,641,820

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.7%

Median Home Price: $768,517

Median Annual Salary: $69,700

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 3.3%

Another top performer for desirability, San Francisco offers a larger overall population and a greater share of single residents, with 51.7% of the population over age 15 unmarried. San Francisco is a pricey place to live, requiring 26.98% of the median household income for housing expenses, but the median annual salary for an individual, at $69,700, is also higher than most places in the U.S.

Learn more about San Francisco.

15. Columbia, South Carolina

Best Places 2019 Rank: 67

Metro Population: 808,377

Share of Population Unmarried: 55.8%

Median Home Price: $144,192

Median Annual Salary: $43,840

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 3.52%

In the capital of South Carolina, nearly 56% of the over-15 population is unmarried, and residents benefit from a low cost of living that makes living alone a bit easier. Housing expenses require just 22.5% of the median household income. However, a low ranking on the Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index contributes to Columbia’s ranking at No. 67 on the overall Best Places to Live list.

Learn more about Columbia.

14. New Orleans

Best Places 2019 Rank: 114

Metro Population: 1,260,660

Share of Population Unmarried: 58.4%

Median Home Price: $193,575

Median Annual Salary: $43,310

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 1.79%

For many, nightlife is an important aspect of enjoying the single life, and New Orleans certainly isn’t lacking in bars, restaurants and music venues that keep the after-hours interesting in the Big Easy. More than 58% of the population over 15 is unmarried, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about New Orleans.

13. Charleston, South Carolina

Best Places 2019 Rank: 45

Metro Population: 744,195

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.5%

Median Home Price: $246,408

Median Annual Salary: $44,970

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 7.97%

In the South Carolina low country, Charleston offers a city atmosphere full of historic streets and homes, a bustling nightlife and easy access to beaches to take advantage of the warm weather. With nearly 750,000 people living in the Charleston area, 53.5% of those over age 15 are unmarried.

Learn more about Charleston.

12. San Antonio

Best Places 2019 Rank: 34

Metro Population: 2,377,507

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.3%

Median Home Price: $211,800

Median Annual Salary: $46,200

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 6.6%

Unmarried residents in San Antonio make up 53.3% of the area’s population over age 15. While the median home price is just $211,800 and below the national median of $226,500, the cost of living is higher than many other places on the list, requiring 23.17% of the median annual household income.

Learn more about San Antonio.

11. Cleveland

Best Places 2019 Rank: 85

Metro Population: 2,766,162

Share of Population Unmarried: 67.3%

Median Home Price: $132,516

Median Annual Salary: $48,589

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: -0.85%

With more than 67% of its over-15 population unmarried, Cleveland has the largest share of single residents out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. This Ohio metro area that’s situated along Lake Erie has a low cost of living — requiring just 22.07% of the median household income — though more people are moving out of rather than into the area. Cleveland shrank by 0.85% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration.

Learn more about Cleveland.

10. Denver

Best Places 2019 Rank: 2

Metro Population: 2,798,684

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.1%

Median Home Price: $393,842

Median Annual Salary: $57,400

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 5.67%

In Denver, which ranks No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2019 list, the population of unmarried residents over the age of 15 is 50.1%. Denver continues to steadily grow in population due to net migration, and its cost of living, while rising, is still inexpensive compared to the likes of San Jose, California, and New York City.

Learn more about Denver.

9. Asheville, North Carolina

Best Places 2019 Rank: 16

Metro Population: 445,625

Share of Population Unmarried: 48%

Median Home Price: $248,500

Median Annual Salary: $41,210

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 6.16%

If a smaller metro area off the beaten path is more your speed, consider Asheville. This metro area set in the Blue Ridge Mountains has an unmarried population that makes up 48% of the population over age 15. Its strong reputation as a fun, artsy community lends to its high desirability and continued population growth due to net migration.

Learn more about Asheville.

8. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2019 Rank: 8

Metro Population: 2,382,037

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.1%

Median Home Price: $375,425

Median Annual Salary: $55,330

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 4.85%

With a population of residents over age 15 that’s almost perfectly split between married and single, Portland is a popular destination for people moving alone or with family. Portland ties for No. 1 for desirability out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and enjoys steady population growth, having grown by 4.85% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration.

Learn more about Portland.

7. Nashville, Tennessee

Best Places 2019 Rank: 15

Metro Population: 1,830,410

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.9%

Median Home Price: $248,883

Median Annual Salary: $47,110

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 6.88%

Even if they’re not pursuing a country music career, single people moving to Nashville will enjoy a relatively low cost of living, strong job market and many nightlife and live music options throughout the area. The cost of living in Nashville requires 22.62% of the area’s median annual household income.

Learn more about Nashville.

6. Pensacola, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 37

Metro Population: 476,702

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.2%

Median Home Price: $175,875

Median Annual Salary: $41,200

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 4.98%

If you move to Pensacola, you can enjoy a large pool of single friends and potential dates, as 54.2% of the population over age 15 is unmarried. The Florida panhandle metro area also benefits from a strong reputation for its beach-town atmosphere, low unemployment rate at just 3.5% and steady population growth due to net migration.

Learn more about Pensacola.

5. Fort Myers, Florida

Best Places 2019 Rank: 35

Metro Population: 700,165

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.2%

Median Home Price: $219,200

Median Annual Salary: $41,380

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 14.42%

Having experienced a population increase of 14.42% from 2013 to 2017 due to net migration alone, Fort Myers is the second-fastest growing place out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. However, people planning to live alone in Fort Myers should be prepared to spend 26.47% of the area’s median household income on housing.

Learn more about Fort Myers.

4. Phoenix

Best Places 2019 Rank: 26

Metro Population: 4,561,038

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.7%

Median Home Price: $234,183

Median Annual Salary: $49,500

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 6.3%

If desert living sounds more your speed, join the 52.7% of the over-15 population that’s unmarried in Phoenix. The Phoenix area holds a reputation as a desirable place to live and continues to grow steadily with a population increase of 6.3% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration. The cost of living in the Phoenix metro area requires 23.58% of the median annual household income.

Learn more about Phoenix.

3. Seattle

Best Places 2019 Rank: 9

Metro Population: 3,735,216

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.4%

Median Home Price: $442,333

Median Annual Salary: $63,120

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 5.58%

Ranking No. 9 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Seattle also ranks No. 7 for desirability out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. The cost of living in Seattle isn’t low — it requires 24.97% of the median household income — but residents also benefit from larger paychecks. The median annual salary in Seattle is $63,120, well above the national average of $50,620.

Learn more about Seattle.

2. Las Vegas

Best Places 2019 Rank: 71

Metro Population: 2,112,436

Share of Population Unmarried: 55.7%

Median Home Price: $271,767

Median Annual Salary: $44,450

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 7.33%

Las Vegas is growing quickly, with a population increase of 7.33% between 2013 and 2017 due to net migration. Part of Sin City’s appeal is certainly its reputation as a destination for people who love its world-renowned nightlife, which is likely a reason that 55.7% of the over-15 population is unmarried. The trade-off, of course, is a higher cost of living, as household expenses require 25.51% of the median annual household income.

Learn more about Las Vegas.

1. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2019 Rank: 1

Metro Population: 2,000,590

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.6%

Median Home Price: $292,500

Median Annual Salary: $51,840

Net Migration, 2013 to 2017: 10.09%

It may not come as a surprise that Austin — which has ranked No. 1 on the overall Best Places to Live list three years in a row — is the top place to live for single people. With a strong job market thanks to an influx of tech companies relocating from pricey metros like San Jose, San Francisco and New York, Austin has grown in population by 10.09% over a five-year period due to net migration alone. Attracting many young professionals, the marital status of most residents is single, with 52.6% of the population over 15 unmarried.

Learn more about Austin.

