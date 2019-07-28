The Best Hospitals 2019-20 Honor Roll

See which Best Hospitals made the 2019-20 Honor Roll.
Just 21 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.
Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals, 21 this year due to a tie for 20th, with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll. Here are the hospitals, working up from No. 20.
20. (tie) Yale New Haven Hospital
Where: New Haven, Connecticut
Honor Roll points: 178
Tied for 20th in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Yale New Haven Hospital’s other rankings include No. 16 in Geriatrics, No. 16 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 19 in Ear, Nose & Throat.
20. (tie) Houston Methodist Hospital
Where: Houston
Honor Roll points: 178
Tied for 20th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Honor Roll, Houston Methodist Hospital’s rankings also include No. 14 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 14 in Orthopedics, No. 15 in Nephrology and No. 16 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
18 (tie). Mayo Clinic-Phoenix
Where: Phoenix
Honor Roll points: 185
Tied for 18th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings, Mayo Clinic-Phoenix’s other rankings include No. 6 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 7 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and No. 14 in Geriatrics.
18. (tie) Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian
Where: Philadelphia
Honor Roll points: 185
Tied for 18th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings, the Hospitals at the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian’s rankings also include No. 7 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 11 in Gynecology, No. 18 in Cancer and No. 18 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
17. University of Wisconsin Hospitals
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Honor Roll points: 186
Ranked 17th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the University of Wisconsin Hospitals’ other rankings include No. 12 in Gynecology, No. 14 in Urology and No. 19 in Orthopedics.
16. Keck Hospital of USC
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 200
Ranked 16th in the U.S News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Keck Hospital of USC’s rankings also include No. 4 in Urology, No. 6 in Geriatrics and No. 11 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
15. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside
Where: Pittsburgh
Honor Roll points: 202
Ranked 15th in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UPMC Presbyeterian-Shadyside’s other rankings include No. 7 in Cancer, No. 8 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 12 in Rehabilitation and No. 13 In Geriatrics.
14. Mount Sinai Hospital
Where: New York City
Honor Roll points: 212
Ranked 14th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York’s other rankings include No. 3 in Geriatrics, No. 6 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 7 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 9 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.
13. Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 215
Ranked 13th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hosptials Honor Roll, Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 5 in Cancer with Dana Farber Cancer Center, No. 5 in Gynecology, No. 8 in Nephrology and No. 9 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital
Where: Palo Alto, California
Honor Roll points: 226
Ranked 12th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 8 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 9 in Gynecology, No. 9 in and Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 10 Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Honor Roll points: 227
Ranked 11th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine’s specialty rankings include No. 8 in Urology, No. 10 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 11 in Diabetes & Endocrinology.
10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Where: Chicago
Honor Roll points: 232
Northwestern Memorial Hospital made the top 10 hospitals in the nation in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Specialty rankings include No. 5 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 7 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 7 in Geriatrics and No. 10 in Cancer.
9. NYU Langone Hospitals
Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 252
Ranked ninth on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, New York University Langone Hospitals specialty rankings include No. 5 in Orthopedics, No. 7 in Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 9 in Geriatric care.
8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 305
Ranked eighth on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hosptials Honor Roll, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 3 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 3 in Orthopedics and No. 4 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
7. UCSF Medical Center
Where: San Francisco
Honor Roll points: 306
Ranked seventh on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCSF Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 3 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 3 in Urology, No. 4 in Orthopedics and No. 5 in Geriatrics.
6. UCLA Medical Center
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 309
Ranked sixth on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 3 in Nephrology, No. 3 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 4 In Diabetes & Endocrinology and Geriatrics and No. 5 in Ophthalmology.
5. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 313
Ranked fifth on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 4 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 4 in Gynecology, No. 4 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 4 in Psychiatry, No. 5 in Nephrology and No. 6 in Diabetes & Endocrinology.
4. Cleveland Clinic
Where: Cleveland
Honor Roll points: 333
Ranked fourth on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the Cleveland Clinic’s specialty rankings include No. 1 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 2 in Rheumatology and No. 3 in Gynecology.
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital
Where: Baltimore
Honor Roll points: 354
Ranked third on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Johns Hopkins’ specialty rankings include No. 1 in Geriatrics, No. 1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 1 in Rheumatology and No. 2 in Nephrology and No. 2 in Urology.
2. Massachusetts General Hospital
Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 369
Ranked second on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, MGH’s specialty rankings include No. 1 in Psychiatry, No. 2 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 2 in Ear, Nose & Throat.
1. Mayo Clinic
Where: Rochester, Minnesota
Honor Roll points: 417
For the sixth consecutive year Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Mayo Clinic’s adult specialty rankings include No. 1 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 1 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 1 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 1 in Nephrology and No. 1 in Urology.
