The Best Hospitals 2019-20 Honor Roll

Just 21 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.

Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals, 21 this year due to a tie for 20th, with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll. Here are the hospitals, working up from No. 20.

20. (tie) Yale New Haven Hospital

Where: New Haven, Connecticut

Honor Roll points: 178

Tied for 20th in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Yale New Haven Hospital’s other rankings include No. 16 in Geriatrics, No. 16 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 19 in Ear, Nose & Throat.

20. (tie) Houston Methodist Hospital

Where: Houston

Honor Roll points: 178

Tied for 20th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Honor Roll, Houston Methodist Hospital’s rankings also include No. 14 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 14 in Orthopedics, No. 15 in Nephrology and No. 16 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

18 (tie). Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

Where: Phoenix

Honor Roll points: 185

Tied for 18th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings, Mayo Clinic-Phoenix’s other rankings include No. 6 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 7 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and No. 14 in Geriatrics.

18. (tie) Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Where: Philadelphia

Honor Roll points: 185

Tied for 18th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings, the Hospitals at the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian’s rankings also include No. 7 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 11 in Gynecology, No. 18 in Cancer and No. 18 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

17. University of Wisconsin Hospitals

Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Honor Roll points: 186

Ranked 17th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the University of Wisconsin Hospitals’ other rankings include No. 12 in Gynecology, No. 14 in Urology and No. 19 in Orthopedics.

16. Keck Hospital of USC

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 200

Ranked 16th in the U.S News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Keck Hospital of USC’s rankings also include No. 4 in Urology, No. 6 in Geriatrics and No. 11 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

15. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Where: Pittsburgh

Honor Roll points: 202

Ranked 15th in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UPMC Presbyeterian-Shadyside’s other rankings include No. 7 in Cancer, No. 8 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 12 in Rehabilitation and No. 13 In Geriatrics.

14. Mount Sinai Hospital

Where: New York City

Honor Roll points: 212

Ranked 14th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York’s other rankings include No. 3 in Geriatrics, No. 6 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 7 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 9 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

13. Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Where: Boston

Honor Roll points: 215

Ranked 13th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hosptials Honor Roll, Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 5 in Cancer with Dana Farber Cancer Center, No. 5 in Gynecology, No. 8 in Nephrology and No. 9 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Where: Palo Alto, California

Honor Roll points: 226

Ranked 12th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 8 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 9 in Gynecology, No. 9 in and Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 10 Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Honor Roll points: 227

Ranked 11th on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine’s specialty rankings include No. 8 in Urology, No. 10 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 11 in Diabetes & Endocrinology.

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Where: Chicago

Honor Roll points: 232

Northwestern Memorial Hospital made the top 10 hospitals in the nation in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Specialty rankings include No. 5 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 7 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 7 in Geriatrics and No. 10 in Cancer.

9. NYU Langone Hospitals

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 252

Ranked ninth on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, New York University Langone Hospitals specialty rankings include No. 5 in Orthopedics, No. 7 in Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 9 in Geriatric care.

8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 305

Ranked eighth on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hosptials Honor Roll, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 3 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 3 in Orthopedics and No. 4 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

7. UCSF Medical Center

Where: San Francisco

Honor Roll points: 306

Ranked seventh on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCSF Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 3 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 3 in Urology, No. 4 in Orthopedics and No. 5 in Geriatrics.

6. UCLA Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 309

Ranked sixth on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 3 in Nephrology, No. 3 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 4 In Diabetes & Endocrinology and Geriatrics and No. 5 in Ophthalmology.

5. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 313

Ranked fifth on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 4 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 4 in Gynecology, No. 4 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 4 in Psychiatry, No. 5 in Nephrology and No. 6 in Diabetes & Endocrinology.

4. Cleveland Clinic

Where: Cleveland

Honor Roll points: 333

Ranked fourth on the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the Cleveland Clinic’s specialty rankings include No. 1 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 2 in Rheumatology and No. 3 in Gynecology.

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Where: Baltimore

Honor Roll points: 354

Ranked third on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Johns Hopkins’ specialty rankings include No. 1 in Geriatrics, No. 1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 1 in Rheumatology and No. 2 in Nephrology and No. 2 in Urology.

2. Massachusetts General Hospital

Where: Boston

Honor Roll points: 369

Ranked second on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, MGH’s specialty rankings include No. 1 in Psychiatry, No. 2 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 2 in Ear, Nose & Throat.

1. Mayo Clinic

Where: Rochester, Minnesota

Honor Roll points: 417

For the sixth consecutive year Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Mayo Clinic’s adult specialty rankings include No. 1 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 1 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 1 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 1 in Nephrology and No. 1 in Urology.

