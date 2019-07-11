The Best Credit Card Tips for Amazon Prime Day

On Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's deep discounts on merchandise get most of the buzz. But there are other ways to save during the annual shopping event, which begins Monday and lasts 48 hours. By using the right credit cards and the right strategy, you can get more for your money when you click "proceed to checkout." [Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]The Best Credit Cards to Use on Amazon Prime Day The credit card you use when you shop on Amazon Prime Day could offer increased savings. Consider cards that have a competitive rewards earning rate or price protection, which may allow you to apply for a partial refund if you find a lower price on the exact same item. If you're financing a big purchase, you might want to use a card that offers a 0% interest rate. Amazon Cards Amazon's co-branded cards are an obvious choice for Amazon Prime Day, offering elevated cash back for cardholders and other perks. The Amazon.com Store Card offers 0% special financing for orders of $149 or more, with no interest for six to 24 months, depending on the purchase and amount. Cardholders with Amazon Prime can earn 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, with no cap on earnings. However, you can't take advantage of both at the same time. And the special financing is a deferred interest offer, which means if you fail to pay off the entire balance by the end of the promotional…

On Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer’s deep discounts on merchandise get most of the buzz. But there are other ways to save during the annual shopping event, which begins Monday and lasts 48 hours. By using the right credit cards and the right strategy, you can get more for your money when you click “proceed to checkout.”

The Best Credit Cards to Use on Amazon Prime Day

The credit card you use when you shop on Amazon Prime Day could offer increased savings. Consider cards that have a competitive rewards earning rate or price protection, which may allow you to apply for a partial refund if you find a lower price on the exact same item. If you’re financing a big purchase, you might want to use a card that offers a 0% interest rate.

Amazon Cards

Amazon’s co-branded cards are an obvious choice for Amazon Prime Day, offering elevated cash back for cardholders and other perks.

The Amazon.com Store Card offers 0% special financing for orders of $149 or more, with no interest for six to 24 months, depending on the purchase and amount. Cardholders with Amazon Prime can earn 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, with no cap on earnings.

However, you can’t take advantage of both at the same time. And the special financing is a deferred interest offer, which means if you fail to pay off the entire balance by the end of the promotional period, even by just one dollar, you’ll be charged interest on the entire purchase, including the portion you’ve already paid off.

Prime members who are approved for the store card receive a $60 Amazon gift card.

With the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, Amazon Prime members are automatically upgraded to the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which earns 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases and offers an $80 Amazon gift card upon approval.

Both cards offer instant approval. Once you’re approved, the card will be added to your account, along with the Amazon gift card. Additionally, Prime members who have either card get up to 20% cash back on Prime card bonus items.

Other Cards

Amazon credit cards are not the only cards that can help you make the most of savings on Amazon Prime Day. If you have a card that offers bonus rewards for online purchases, that should include purchases made on Amazon.com. Or you can use a card that charges 0% interest on purchases or offers price protection.

The Uber Visa Card offers 2% cash back on online purchases. Additionally, cardholders who spend $5,000 or more annually can use a $50 statement credit to pay for eligible digital music, video and shopping subscription services, such as an Amazon Prime membership.

Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card holders can earn 3% cash back in a category of their choice each month. One of the 3% categories is online shopping, which would let you earn bonus cash back on Amazon Prime Day purchases.

If you have an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards, you can get a 20% discount on up to $250 in purchases when you use rewards to pay for some or all of your purchase. You’ll need to connect your American Express card to your Amazon account and activate the offer for the discount to apply.

Amazon Prime Day Credit Card Tips

When a huge sale beckons, don’t let go of responsible credit card habits. Remember: You won’t save much if you carry a balance and pay interest on your purchases.

1. Use 0% financing. If you’re planning to make a large purchase that you need to pay off over time, rewards may not be your top priority. In that case, a credit card with a 0% introductory APR might be a good option.

2. Take advantage of price protection. Amazon Prime Day is about getting the best deal on your purchases, so a card that offers price protection could help if a better deal comes along later.

3. Plan your cash back rewards redemption. You may find that the Amazon checkout process encourages you to use your accumulated points to pay for your purchases. It might seem like a smart move, but John Ganotis, founder of the card ratings website Credit Card Insider, says think again.

He uses the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card for his Amazon purchases and never pays with points. “I know that’s not the best option because then I won’t earn 5% back on the purchase, and instead I always redeem the points for statement credit.”

4. Stick to your budget. Know what you can spend, and ideally, pay off your balance before it starts accruing interest. It’s not worth getting a good deal on Amazon Prime Day if it turns into debt.

“I’m not participating in Prime Day this year. In fact, I’m actively trying to avoid it,” says Nicole Dieker, personal finance writer whose work has appeared on The Billfold, Lifehacker and Bankrate. “I don’t have any big-ticket items on my to-buy list, so I’d rather not put myself in front of temptation.”

Don’t overdo it. The Amazon Prime Day deals may be tempting, so don’t use them as an excuse to overspend.

