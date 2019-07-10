Target Corporation (TGT) Is Goldman Sachs’ Top Retail Stock

Online competition from Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) and others has put tremendous pressure on the U.S. retail sector in recent years. However, Goldman Sachs says a handful of physical retailers are positioned to outperform in the Amazon era, and Target Corp. ( TGT) is the firm's top stock pick in the group. On Thursday, Goldman analyst Kate McShane says big-box retailers have the resources, size and market share to thrive in a difficult retail environment. "We are at an in?ection point for several companies where we are starting to see a resumption of operating income dollar growth; demonstrating not only the strong top line execution but also a point of leveraging years of investment to become true omni-channel retailers," McShane says. [54 Dividend Stocks Boasting 25-Year Dividend Growth.]McShane says Target, Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST), Walmart ( WMT) and Home Depot ( HD) are among the retailers that have been investing heavily in transforming their business into an omnichannel model. She says these companies are now poised to gain market share from physical retail competitors. She also says these companies are relatively defensive plays on the U.S. trade war with China. Goldman has named Target its top pick in the big box group thanks to the company's potential for sustained same-store sales growth and opportunity to benefit from competitor bankruptcies and store closures. "We would argue Target has ?nally reached that turning point in their earnings trajectory they have been working toward for the last three years," McShane says. Target…

Online competition from Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) and others has put tremendous pressure on the U.S. retail sector in recent years. However, Goldman Sachs says a handful of physical retailers are positioned to outperform in the Amazon era, and Target Corp. ( TGT) is the firm’s top stock pick in the group.

On Thursday, Goldman analyst Kate McShane says big-box retailers have the resources, size and market share to thrive in a difficult retail environment.

“We are at an in?ection point for several companies where we are starting to see a resumption of operating income dollar growth; demonstrating not only the strong top line execution but also a point of leveraging years of investment to become true omni-channel retailers,” McShane says.

McShane says Target, Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST), Walmart ( WMT) and Home Depot ( HD) are among the retailers that have been investing heavily in transforming their business into an omnichannel model. She says these companies are now poised to gain market share from physical retail competitors. She also says these companies are relatively defensive plays on the U.S. trade war with China.

Goldman has named Target its top pick in the big box group thanks to the company’s potential for sustained same-store sales growth and opportunity to benefit from competitor bankruptcies and store closures.

“We would argue Target has ?nally reached that turning point in their earnings trajectory they have been working toward for the last three years,” McShane says.

Target recently announced it is taking on Amazon’s Prime Day with its own two-day sales event called Deal Days. In addition to online discounts in categories such as home, apparel and toys, Target is offering free same-day delivery and in-store pickup options for customers using its Shipt delivery service.

Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes says Target will be one of the big winners of the “discount store decade,” a long-term shift in customer demographics and retail market conditions that should favor discount retailers that have an online presence.

“We believe the company should benefit from the discount store cycle that we expect will play out over the next five to 10 years and given our view that TGT’s efforts to accelerate growth of its U.S. business should continue in 2019 and result in further market share gains longer-term,” Ohmes says.

Goldman Sachs has a “buy” rating and $102 price target for Target. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $105 target for TGT stock.

Target Corporation (TGT) Is Goldman Sachs’ Top Retail Stock originally appeared on usnews.com