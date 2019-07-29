Take Advantage of These Upcoming Tax-Free Days

Many states that charge sales tax on purchases offer occasional tax-free days throughout the year in which sales tax is…

Many states that charge sales tax on purchases offer occasional tax-free days throughout the year in which sales tax is suspended on a particular type of good for a few days, typically over a weekend. Retailers take advantage of this and often offer sales on those tax-free weekends to further entice customers to open their wallets.

August is one of the busiest months for tax-free days as many states align those holidays with the back-to-school shopping period, taking some of the expense of returning to school off the shoulders of parents. However, many of those holidays are beneficial to other customers as well.

Many retailers intentionally offer items on sale at a price below the cutoff for the state sales tax holiday. For example, a retailer may offer shoes that ordinarily retail for $150 at $99, so they qualify for the state tax holiday. Thus, in a 7% sales tax state, your total bill goes from $160.50 down to $99, which is a nice savings. Be sure to check advertisements in your state or nearby states for such sales.

Here are the states offering upcoming tax-free days through the end of August:

— Arkansas

— Connecticut

— Florida

— Iowa

— Maryland

— Massachusetts

— Mississippi

— Missouri

— New Mexico

— Ohio

— Oklahoma

— South Carolina

— Texas

— Virginia

Remember, these items are often matched with retailer sales at the same time, so plan your shopping accordingly and you might save a bundle.

Arkansas

Dates: Aug. 3 to Aug. 4

What items are eligible? Tax-free items include clothing under $100 and school supplies, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Connecticut

Dates: Aug. 18 to Aug. 24

What items are eligible? Shoppers can find tax savings on clothing and footwear under $100, according to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services.

Florida

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 6

What items are eligible? Shop for clothing under $60, certain school supplies under $15 and computers selling for $1,000 or less, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

Iowa

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 3

What items are eligible? The tax-free days offer deals on clothing and footwear under $100, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Maryland

Dates: Aug. 11 to Aug. 17

What items are eligible? Shop for clothing and footwear under $100, according to the website for the Comptroller of Maryland.

Massachusetts

Dates: Aug. 17 to Aug. 18

What items are eligible? Find deals on personal use items costing $2,500 or less, according to the website for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Mississippi

Dates: Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

What items are eligible? These tax-free days are dedicated to firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Missouri

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 4

What items are eligible? Shop for clothing under $100, computers under $1,500 and school supplies under $50, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

New Mexico

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 4

What items are eligible? This tax-free weekend covers clothing under $100, computers under $1,000, computer peripherals under $500 and school supplies under $30, according to New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department.

Ohio

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 4

What items are eligible? Ohio’s tax-free weekend includes clothing under $75 and school supplies under $20, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

Oklahoma

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 4

What items are eligible? Find deals on clothing under $100 during this tax-free weekend, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

South Carolina

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 4

What items are eligible? Shop for specific school supplies, bed and bath items, clothing and computers, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Texas

Dates: Aug. 9 to Aug. 11

What items are eligible? Find deals on clothing, backpacks and school supplies under $100, according to the Texas Comptroller.

Virginia

Dates: Aug. 2 to Aug. 4

What items are eligible? This tax-free weekend covers clothing under $100, school supplies under $20, Energy Star products under $2,500, hurricane preparedness items under $60 and generators under $1,000, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

