Stroke in Minorities

Often, when challenged with major health hurdles like stroke or stroke prevention, we need a boost of help from family members. Strokes, resulting from lack of blood flow or bleeding in the brain, are a particularly big hurdle or problem for minorities. African Americans suffer stroke twice as often as the general population and also have higher rates of death due to stroke. There are similar statistics in Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans.

Strokes are largely due to the chronic effects of the body’s exposure to high blood pressure ( hypertension), high blood glucose levels, high blood lipid/fat levels, a damaged heart and tobacco. In minorities, the higher risk for stroke is associated with higher rates of these risk factors.

Yet, high blood pressure is the greatest risk factor by far. If blood pressure could be controlled in the American population, half of strokes would be eliminated. High blood pressure is particularly problematic for African Americans, given higher rates and the higher risk of developing hypertension at younger ages. Evidence shows that even for children, from ages 8 to 17 years, a higher blood pressures is seen in blacks. Hispanic Americans, similarly, are noted to have elevated rates of both high blood pressure. In particular, those who reside in New York City (28%) or those from the Dominican (39%) appear to be at an even higher risk.

The higher minority stroke rates and stroke death rates are not only due to these risk factors. Nevertheless, many worthy initiatives are focusing on reducing these risks in minorities. This appears to be paying off. The importance of blood pressure control appears to be resonating with minorities. Among other evidence, we now see substantially higher rates of weekly blood pressure monitoring in blacks. But knowing there’s a problem often isn’t enough, as hypertension rates increased in the early 2000’s.

When dealing with a major hurdle, like overcoming a chronic health problem, we also need the boost of support from family members. Family member involvement has been shown to improve health in a number of medical diagnoses. It may mean getting them involved in health care planning, in keeping pace with your health track record, in scheduling/traveling to outpatient visits or even reminding them to call 911 if stroke symptoms occur. Education in schools has been beneficial to teaching children about stroke, with stories of these children then identifying stroke and saving loved ones lives.

A biblical proverb says that in life, “two are better than one.” In lowering your risk of stroke, and the bad effects of stroke, this is certainly true, and three or more can be even better. That extra set of eyes and ears, and extra insight, can be all the support needed to get over that hurdle of managing stroke risk factors.

The added benefit of family support is that it can result in passing the wisdom and drive for health improvement to younger family members, thereby lowering their risk of stroke. That generous gift may impact future generations, as well.

