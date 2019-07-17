Strathmore-based National Philharmonic abruptly closes

The National Philharmonic, an orchestra based out of the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, is folding. More than 130 union musicians and staff members will lose their jobs as a result. No musicians were employed at the orchestra full time. “Decreases in funding from the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County for each of the past eight years (from $270,000 per year to $107,000) combined with a near doubling of National Philharmonic’s operating and performing fees in the Montgomery County-owned facilities at Strathmore over the same period has hamstrung National Philharmonic’s ability to operate,” Orchestra President Leanne Ferfolia said in a statement. The orchestra also suffered lagging ticket revenue and donations during its 2018-19 season, according to Ferfolia’s statement. Its new season was to start in September. Ferfolia also said the orchestra was put in a difficult spot when the Montgomery County Council did not approve her organization’s…

