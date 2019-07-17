Home » Latest News » Stock tanks as Senseonics…

Stock tanks as Senseonics sets out to raise $105M through debt, public offerings

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 17, 2019, 2:51 PM

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is looking to raise more than $100 million through two offerings.

The Germantown company, with an implantable glucose monitor for patients with diabetes, has initiated an $80 million convertible note offering and another $25 million public offering of common stock, announced Tuesday.

For the convertible note, with an aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, a conversion rate and other terms will be determined at the point of the offering, according to public filings. That funding would be used to repurchase an existing convertible note of $29 million, as the company takes on another $51 million in debt.

For the public offering, Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) also said it expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $3.75 million of common stock shares. Financial services firm Jefferies LLC is acting as sole book-running manager and underwriter for the offering. The company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up