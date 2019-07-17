Stock tanks as Senseonics sets out to raise $105M through debt, public offerings

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is looking to raise more than $100 million through two offerings. The Germantown company, with an implantable glucose monitor for patients with diabetes, has initiated an $80 million convertible note offering and another $25 million public offering of common stock, announced Tuesday. For the convertible note, with an aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, a conversion rate and other terms will be determined at the point of the offering, according to public filings. That funding would be used to repurchase an existing convertible note of $29 million, as the company takes on another $51 million in debt. For the public offering, Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) also said it expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $3.75 million of common stock shares. Financial services firm Jefferies LLC is acting as sole book-running manager and underwriter for the offering. The company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate…

