Stock Buyback Drop May Reflect Rising Trade Worries

2018 was a record-setting year for buybacks. The kickoff to 2019 showed signs of continuing, if not breaking, that trend. But the strong equities rebound in the first quarter was followed by a large uptick in volatility in May, a repercussion of trade war concerns. This has not only impacted the stock market, but also the volume of buybacks companies are willing to authorize.

This trend reversal in 2019 started in May. In fact, 2019 was off to a stronger start than 2018 for buyback announcements until that point.

As of the end of April, U.S. companies had authorized $366 billion in share repurchases, a 14% increase compared to 2018. However, as of the end of June, this year’s buybacks were more than 22% lower than 2018, with just $511 billion in announced buybacks compared to $659 billion at the same time in 2018.

In May and June alone, buybacks were down 80% and 33%, respectively, compared to the same time during the previous year.

This decline in authorizations is important for two reasons.

First, buyback announcements can provide a forward-looking basis for how companies feel about the environment going forward. The significant decline could reflect companies’, specifically certain industries, lack of confidence in their future outlook.

Second, the timing of this decline suggests that perhaps trade war concerns, and seeing them as more imminent or real, could be the basis for this change of outlook.

Last year, which cumulatively had more than $1 trillion in buyback announcements, the trade war put a noticeable damper on an otherwise strong, and growing, buyback trend.

Initial rhetoric on the trade war ramped up in March and April 2018. During that time, buyback announcements declined significantly, dropping from $221 billion in January and February 2018 to just $100 billion in March and April. March 2018 saw only $20 billion in announcements, compared to the 2018 monthly average of $90 billion.

The impact of the trade war was also industry specific. Industrials and technology companies diverged noticeably in buyback trends.

In March 2018, there were only $260 million worth of buyback announcements from industrials companies compared to approximately $8 billion per month on average for the previous eight months. The industry faced plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, directly impacting their bottom line. The aggregate decline in buybacks reflected a lack of confidence in a trade war resolution.

Technology companies, on the other hand, went on to announce record buybacks, including chipmakers, suggesting that, at least in 2018, this sector had confidence that any impact they might feel from the trade war would be resolved.

This year, a similar trend has emerged aligning escalating trade war commentary with a significant reduction in corporate buyback announcements. The 2019 monthly run rate for buyback announcements, January through April, was $91 billion. For May and June of 2019, that number dropped an average of $72 billion.

Tech is one industry caught in the cross hairs of this round of trade war rhetoric, especially after talks fell apart. In 2018, the technology sector announced $369 billion in buybacks, which accounted for 34% of all announcements that year. Comparatively, in May and June 2019, tech companies announced only $4.4 billion in buybacks, representing just 3.1% of the announcements.

On May 5th, President Donald Trump threated to raise tariffs on China, which led to an actual increase on May 10. Huawei was then placed on the U.S. Entity List, banning the company’s products from purchase by U.S. companies. This escalation had the potential to significantly impact tech companies.

The decline in buybacks in certain industries could indicate that it’s best for investors to avoid those sectors, at least in the near term. However, not all sectors are at the mercy of the trade war, and this is also reflected in continued buyback authorizations.

The financial sector accounted for more than 77% of all buybacks in May and June followed by consumer discretionary at roughly 6%. Additionally, energy companies continue to announce buybacks in 2019 at a much larger rate than 2018. So far this year, the energy sector has announced $34 billion in buybacks. This equates to 84% of the total announcements the sector made in 2018 at just the halfway mark through the year.

It’s not surprising for buyback announcements to drop off during periods of turmoil. But not all companies have abandoned buybacks. Those still announcing can be a signal of potential strength if the volatility continues.

For example, World Fuel Services (ticker: INT), which markets aviation and marine fuel services, announced $100 million buyback the morning of May 29. From May 28 to June 30, INT is up 23.7% versus 5.2% for the S&P 500 TR Index. LyondellBasell ( LYB), a plastic, chemical, and fuel products company, announced 10% buyback the morning of May 31, along with quarterly dividend boost. Between May 30 and June 30, LYB is up 12.7% versus S&P 500 TR 5.7%.

Additionally, Arconic ( ARNC), which produces and distributes aerospace products, authorized a $500 million buyback the morning of May 20 and entered into a $200 million accelerated share repurchase agreement. Between May 19 and June 30, ARNC is up 17.6% versus S&P 500 TR Index 3.1%.

As the trade war continues to impact both businesses and the markets, investors can expect a continued drawdown on buybacks, particularly from industries facing the brunt of any tariffs.

While investors may continue to see some industries unaffected by the trade war that present some investing opportunities in a potentially difficult environment, investors can expect the trend of record-setting buyback authorizations to continue when trade rhetoric has subsided.

