Steve Case, Revolution raising up to $150M for new Rise of the Rest seed fund

Venture capitalist and AOL founder Steve Case must be itching to get back on board his branded bus because Revolution is raising up to $150 million for its second “Rise of the Rest Fund,” according to new Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The new fund, Rise of the Rest Seed Fund II LP, comes about 18 months after Revolution closed its first $150 million fund, from big-name backers such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) co-founder David Rubenstein and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt. Rise of the Rest is an effort to support startups located outside of the heavily tech-centric Silicon Valley and New York areas.

It probably won’t be long until Revolution closes its new fund, which is accepting minimum $250,000 investments from outside investors. Its first Rise of the Rest Fund notice with the SEC dropped on Oct. 31, 2017, and the firm announced the fund’s closing roughly 35 days later, on Dec. 5 of that…