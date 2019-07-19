State report finds Maryland transportation funding faces $2 billion shortfall

Maryland is facing a more than $2 billion shortfall to fund transit repair and enhancement over the next 10 years,…

Maryland is facing a more than $2 billion shortfall to fund transit repair and enhancement over the next 10 years, according to a new report.

The first-ever Capital Needs Inventory conducted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and its Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) found the state is facing a $2.05 billion capital funding shortfall for the period of 2019-2028.

The report found that the amount of money currently available will not be enough to cover the repairs needed to ensure existing transportation systems are performing up to par, or go further to enhance service and reduce travel times.

“I think this report demonstrates why it was so important to have MTA publicly report this data,” said Del. Brooke Lierman, noting that the data rebuts claims that too much money in Maryland is spent on transit.

The study was mandated by the state's legislative body through an amendment by Lierman to the 2018 Metro/Transit Funding Act.