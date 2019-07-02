Some federal agencies could soon be buying from Amazon

Almost two years after legislation proposed that federal agencies should be able to buy from e-commerce vendors like Amazon.com Inc.…

Almost two years after legislation proposed that federal agencies should be able to buy from e-commerce vendors like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), the General Services Administration issued draft solicitation Tuesday to open up a proof-of-concept model to test the idea.

The GSA’s Commercial Platforms Initiative — which aims to create a series of e-commerce platforms to provide an estimated $6 billion market for agencies to buy from — has been in the works since Congress introduced it in Section 846 of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act.

The idea is that agencies can capitalize on the cost savings derived by buying goods from competitive e-commerce vendors and get them faster than through the traditional acquisition process. The GSA unveiled its plan to test it through a proof-of-concept model detailed in the solicitation, which will allow a subset of agencies to buy commercial-off-the-shelf goods through these portals.

“During the initial proof of concept,…