Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture gets $1M investment

U.S. Bank on Tuesday announced a five-year $1 million investment with the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. This investment makes Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank a member of the Corporate Leadership Council, a group of corporate donors committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. "At U.S. Bank, we are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and the arts — which brings us closer together and strengthens our communities," said U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere said in a statement. "Through this support of the National Museum, we hope these historical stories and rich culture experiences will continue to inspire many for generations." Greg Cunningham, U.S. Bank's global head of diversity and inclusion, said in an interview that he hopes that all 74,000 U.S. Bank employees will be able to visit the museum someday. "One of our core values is this notion that we draw strength from diversity," he said. Cunningham speaks…

