Singapore Residents Support Hong Kong Protests, Report Says

This summer has been a season of anger on the streets of Hong Kong, as hundreds of thousands of people have turned out to protest a controversial bill that would allow extradition to mainland China and therefore threaten the Chinese territory's autonomy.

Now, support for the protests is being expressed in other parts of the region. Roughly 3 out of 4 Singaporeans surveyed in June said they support the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, a regional newspaper. The polling was conducted by Blackbox Research, an independent market research firm based in Singapore.

In response to a four-choice question, a quarter of respondents said they strongly supported Hong Kong residents' concerns about the proposed extradition bill and slightly more than half said they somewhat supported those concerns, the Post reported. About 4% said they strongly oppose Hong Kong residents' concerns and about 20% said they somewhat opposed those concerns.

Public protests against the extradition bill began in March and have steadily grown, propelling Hong Kong into a political crisis not seen since the United Kingdom returned the territory to China in 1997. Critics of the bill say it could be used to send political dissidents and critics of China's ruling Communist Party to the mainland.

Critics of the bill say the proposal is the most direct challenge yet to the "one country, two systems" form of autonomy that Beijing promised to last for 50 years after the 1997 handover. Hong Kong has a legal system independent of mainland China, one that was formed during British colonial rule.

Multiple protests in June drew swelling numbers of protesters, with a June 16 march that organizers said attracted 2 million people. The most recent protest, on July 7, drew tens of thousands of marchers who chanted "Free Hong Kong."

Following the protests, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam withdrew the bill and this week declared the legislation to be "dead." But opponents have vowed to maintain the public protests, which have primarily been peaceful.

