Should You Use a Granny Cam to Monitor a Loved One’s Care?

Many states now have laws mandating that senior communities grant resident requests to install video monitoring equipment, or what we…

Many states now have laws mandating that senior communities grant resident requests to install video monitoring equipment, or what we call “granny cams.” The latest count shows that Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, Maryland, Utah and Virginia have some type of law in this area, and New Jersey enacted a program that loans equipment to health care consumers to allow them to do so. More than a dozen more states are looking into it. It’s a controversial issue and fraught with legal peril. There is no federal law prohibiting the use of such cameras however.

I spoke to an expert, Angelia Brigance, about the issue. Here are some takeaways:

What’s a Granny Cam?

A granny cam is any camera that is used to watch your loved one and monitor his or her care. While nursing homes and assisted living get the most press, the truth is that families, especially long-distance caregivers, sometimes choose to install these in the home of a loved one, too.

When Nursing Home Abuse Prompts Use

There’s a lot of talk about abuse of seniors in nursing homes and assisted living, as well as in their own homes. That’s the biggest reason, Angelia notes, why people tend to use them. Families may use them to gather evidence if they really believe that something’s going on. Some senior care homes install cameras outside of residents’ rooms to monitor staff, and some use it as a training tool. And yes, some families covertly and illegally install them in care homes, too. The camera could be hidden in a digital photo frame or tucked away in plain sight.

My mom was once in a rehab facility and, unbeknownst to me, they moved her to another room without informing me. Now imagine when I walked into what was once her room, the bed nicely made but no sign of mom. My first thought was: She died! Did the thought of a camera cross my mind at the time? You bet.

[See: 7 Red Flags to Watch for When Choosing a Nursing Home.]

Legal Issues Around Granny Cams

Cameras usually stem from a lack of trust and a failure to communicate. So, if a long-term care home wants to decrease the odds of a camera being installed, increase the communication to families and residents. Have an open-door policy. Manage by walking around — be visible.

There are legal issues at play, too. Installation may violate the privacy rights of the resident and his or her roommate. Consent is required, and if someone is doing this on the sly — or mom or dad have advanced dementia and cannot understand what’s happening — well, privacy goes out the window.

Cameras could violate HIPAA and may violate wiretapping and electronic surveillance statutes.

Even worse, knowing there are cameras hurts morale. And bad morale leads to lesser quality care. Could you do your job well with a camera pointed at you?

[RATINGS: Best Nursing Homes]

Unintended Consequences

Here’s a hypothetical. Let’s say the grandkids are visiting, and they’re talking about their personal life and things going on — and it’s all being recorded on camera, which they don’t realize. That crosses boundaries.

Oh, and what about sex in assisted living? A survey of 250 residents in 15 Texas nursing homes found that 8% said they had sexual intercourse in the preceding month. In most cases, these are consenting adults of sound mind. They probably aren’t setting out to make a sex video.

Staff retaliation is also a possibility after they find out that they’ve been spied on.

If You Must Use a Granny Cam, Know This

While state laws all vary in nuance, they have several things in common. People need to be told about the camera and provide consent. The family must pay for all related expenses. Signs and notices must be posted. In states without laws, some care homes address the issue in their contracts, stating whether or not they allow cameras.

Alternatives to Cameras

First, let’s establish that older adults are more sophisticated than we think when it comes to technology. My mom had a Facebook page at 94! There are ways to keep in contact with a loved one to assure you know what’s going on. FaceTime is obviously big; voice-activated technologies allow you to communicate directly with mom or dad. Alexa can remind your parents to take their medications, help them request their favorite songs, find social activities and groups and more. Homes can create shared calendars that family members may view, and they can invest in software that allows relatives to securely text staff, request pictures and updates, or view digital records.

In short, minimizing senior isolation minimizes the chance of harm. It’s only a matter of time, however good or bad, right or wrong, that these devices will include cameras.

[See: 14 Ways to Protect Seniors From Falls.]

Use Common Sense and Do the Right Thing

If you’re even thinking about putting that camera in, consider it a sign that mom or dad is in the wrong place. Find another one. Paid caregivers should act as if there’s always a camera on them. In other words, they should be reliably providing the best possible experience.

In an increasing litigious health care culture, sometimes it’s best to step back and use common sense. Nothing replaces the tried and true methods called listening and effectively communicating.

More from U.S. News

14 Ways to Protect Seniors From Falls

11 Things Seniors Should Look for in a Health Provider

13 Ways to Solve Sleep Problems in Seniors

Should You Use a Granny Cam to Monitor a Loved One’s Care? originally appeared on usnews.com