Should You Treat Urinary Incontinence In Women?

Generally, the term urinary incontinence refers to a person’s loss of the ability to control his or her bladder. Though the condition has a variety of sub-classifications — stress urinary incontinence and urge incontinence, for example — it can be a profoundly embarrassing problem for the many people who develop it. Especially for women, urinary incontinence is common after changes with age, and the effects of childbirth can weaken the muscles that control the ability to urinate. Historically, this was something that women simply saw as a sign of growing older — an aging right of passage, no matter how upsetting it was. Today, however, there are more treatment options than ever before, and new research indicates that the best approach may include a combination of treatments to help women more effectively manage or, even better, banish urinary incontinence for good.

The newly revealed research, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, sought to compare how effective nonpharmacologic (non-medicated) treatments were over pharmacologic (medicated) treatments in curing or at least improving the symptoms associated with urinary incontinence in women. In a nutshell, what the researchers found was that most nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments were better than no treatment at all in improving urinary incontinence outcomes for the women studied. What’s more, the research also revealed that behavioral modification was even more effective than certain medications in successfully treating urinary incontinence.

Behavior modification as a treatment option for urinary incontinence includes doing things like reducing fluid intake, regularly performing Kegel exercises and avoiding coffee, tea and other foods that are known bladder irritants. While the study findings support that these efforts do indeed work, unfortunately, behavioral modifications tend to have the lowest rate of conformity in terms of patient compliance. Many people who suffer from urinary incontinence are hesitant to do these things for a variety of reasons, including the simple truth that habits are hard to break. Even so, I routinely recommend behavioral modification to my patients. I encourage them to reduce their fluid intake, especially if they’re drinking excessive fluids. Some common bladder irritants beyond coffee and tea include spicy foods and energy drinks containing a high concentration of caffeine. These can all cause increased urgency of urination and urge incontinence. Regularly performing Kegel exercises can help both with stress and urge incontinence, and you can do them anywhere, at any time.

For most patients, the treatment of urinary incontinence generally involves a few options, and many patients do benefit from behavioral modifications and medications. First, however, proper and appropriate evaluation is in order and requires a thorough history and physical, as well as some necessary tests. These tests can aid the physician in determining what kind of treatment therapy will work best. Three important exams are cystoscopy, urodynamics and MRI imaging of the spine. While less invasive treatments like medications and behavioral changes may be offered without doing these diagnostic tests, the more invasive procedures like Botox therapy of the bladder, pelvic prolapse surgery and vaginal sling surgeries should follow testing. These more invasive treatments are typically only considered when less complicated therapies have failed to provide relief from the symptoms associated with urinary incontinence, or when the condition is seriously interfering with healthy, active daily living.

Finding a physician who will provide you with all of the options available to you, as well as his or her recommendations for your specific circumstances, is crucial. Subsequently, as a team, you should discuss the pros and cons of each option and together develop a plan that feels like a good one. Since urinary incontinence is generally not considered a medical emergency, it’s possible to gradually elevate the complexity of care and treatment options, especially when there’s a strong desire to avoid more invasive treatment procedures. More than anything, however, it is vital for anyone living with urinary incontinence to know that there are many effective treatment options available today.

