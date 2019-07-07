Should You Take a Weekend Job?

One way to earn a living is working for the weekend — another is working on the weekend. The practice…

One way to earn a living is working for the weekend — another is working on the weekend.

The practice of full-time employees taking on weekend jobs or second gigs outside of traditional 9-to-5 working hours is so popular that it has a name: moonlighting.

Should you take on part-time weekend jobs in addition to full-time work? To help you think about whether a weekend job is really right for you, consider these compelling reasons to moonlight.

[SEE: 6 Side Jobs to Make Extra Money.]

Weekend jobs help supplement your income.

The main reason that many people think about doing weekend jobs is simply to increase their cash flow. If you have the bandwidth for a weekend job, you can earn some extra dough, boosting your annual income without getting a promotion from your main employer or changing companies.

Weekend jobs help you practice a skill you enjoy.

As blissful as it would be to always do what you love and have money follow, this isn’t reality for everyone at every time of life. If like many workers you’re in your current position only to pay the bills, then a moonlighting gig or freelance job on the weekend can give you the opportunity to do something that’s more in line with your passion.

Weekend jobs help you test the waters for a new career direction.

If you’re interested in exploring a new vocation or industry, part-time weekend jobs afford the chance to do something new. You might need to first invest in education and training to be able to compete for the type of job you want, or even volunteer first. But if you already possess the skills you need to take on a weekend job or contract gig, then spending some time doing it outside of your 9-to-5 hours can help you determine how serious you are about making a change.

Weekend jobs allow more freedom and security.

Simply by taking on a weekend job, you’re exerting your independence to spend your time in a different way than the usual daily grind. Working for more than one employer gives you more job security, too. If layoffs occur at your company or you realize that your day job is a poor fit, you’ll still have a source of income.

While weekend jobs have their share of benefits, there are also some potential drawbacks.

Your employer may have policies against part-time weekend jobs.

If you’re ready to start looking for a weekend job, be aware that some companies do enforce policies to prevent their employees from moonlighting. Some companies may ban secondary employment outright, particularly if the business or industry requires a higher level of security, such as finance, healthcare or research.

More commonly, employers may forbid their employees to work with any organization that competes with their company and its products. In some cases, HR may require employees to notify their managers about any outside work before starting a moonlighting job so that the organization can confirm that there is no conflict of interest.

[See: The Most Important Allies to Make at Work.]

Weekend work may burn you out.

It goes without saying that if you agree to work a second job on the weekend or after hours, you’ll have less time and energy for everything else in your life, including your day job. By burning the candle at both ends, you may find yourself tired and discouraged, or feeling other symptoms of job burnout such as irritability, cynicism, disillusionment or difficulty concentrating.

Your performance may suffer in both jobs.

Overwork can hurt your productivity and performance. Research has shown that this is particularly true if the combined time that you spend at your main job and weekend job total more than 50 hours a week. If you end up doing poorly in your role at the office, you may end up losing your primary source of income, which definitely would put a damper on your weekend work as well.

You probably won’t get benefits — but you may not need them.

Weekend jobs and other part-time or freelance gigs often don’t offer benefits to their workers. This won’t be a problem for you if your primary employer already offers you benefits, but it may be a consideration.

[SEE: 12 Best Part-Time Jobs to Pay the Bills.]

Best Weekend Jobs

What are the best weekend jobs on the market? Flexibility is key, and some positions lend themselves better to moonlighting than others. For example, freelance graphic design or copywriting jobs often allow you to work from home, whether on the weekend, at night or on holidays or days off, depending on your schedule. Driving jobs can also offer a convenient path to extra money, whether driving for Lyft or Uber or doing deliveries. Other popular weekend jobs include serving as a waiter, host/hostess or bartender, since weekend and after-hours work tends to be plentiful and flexible in these types of positions.

Weekend jobs aren’t for everyone, but they can be just the right thing to make some extra cash, build your portfolio in a new arena or just give you a sense of independence that you don’t get working for one employer. If you take a weekend position, though, be sure you don’t jeopardize your current job’s policies or stretch yourself too thin.

Benefits of part-time weekend jobs include:

— Supplementing your income.

— Practicing skills you enjoy.

— Testing out new career options.

— Providing job security and flexibility.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

The Most Important Allies to Make at Work

Should You Take a Weekend Job? originally appeared on usnews.com