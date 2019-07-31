Should You Go to Law School? How to Decide

Before heading to law school, it’s important for prospective law students to understand enough about the legal profession to gauge…

Before heading to law school, it’s important for prospective law students to understand enough about the legal profession to gauge whether they’d find a legal job fulfilling, according to practicing attorneys. It’s also vital for aspiring law students to reflect on what their motivations are for wanting to attend law school, attorneys warn.

“A college graduate should not go to law school only because he or she is able to get admitted into law school and does not know what he or she wants to do after college,” wrote Stuart B. Wolfe, who is a co-founder and partner with Wolfe & Wyman LLP, a law firm in California, in an email. Legal jobs often have inconsistent hours, and people with these jobs are typically detail-oriented, Wolfe adds.

Still, those who are interested in legal, justice, economic or social issues, who excel at logical thinking and who enjoy learning from and communicating with others may be a good fit for the legal profession, Wolfe says.

Do You Really Want to Be a Lawyer?

Legal careers are most appropriate for enthusiastic debaters who enjoy participating in arguments and who are not easily offended by alternative viewpoints, Wolfe says. He adds that a “thick skin” is typically necessary for success, as well as a skeptical and intellectual mindset.

Abid Qureshi, partner at the global law firm Latham & Watkins and chair of the firm’s recruiting committee, says that individuals who come up with clever solutions to difficult problems often excel as students and eventually become accomplished lawyers. “This is especially true for those who can do so while remaining faithful to core principles: equality, impartiality and accountability,” Qureshi wrote in an email. “I would encourage anyone interested in solving complex problems, regardless of their background, to consider a legal career.”

Jory Lange, a food safety attorney with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC who regularly files national lawsuits against big food corporations on behalf of consumers, says law school hopefuls should know that excelling in the legal profession involves risk-taking. He notes that the lawyers who win big verdicts are the ones with the courage to take hard cases knowing they might lose. “There’s some learning through failure that happens if you want to be a great lawyer. … You have to be willing to risk failing to get really, really good at this,” he says.

Lange suggests that people who are contemplating law school get some law-related work experience, such as a summer job working at a law firm or a district attorney’s office so they can assess whether they would be content as an attorney. If obtaining a law-related job is not feasible, then prospective law students should go to a courthouse to watch trials so they can gain clarity about whether learning and practicing law is something they’d enjoy, he suggests.

Is Law School Worth the Cost?

Lange cautions prospective law students against attending law school simply because they think a legal career is a pathway to a high salary. “There’s really no material reward you get that compensates for not liking what you do,” he says. Lange acknowledges that affordability is an important factor for prospective law students to consider, but he suggests that law school hopefuls who plan to use loans to pay for their law degrees compare the total amount of debt necessary to pay for law school alongside the typical starting salary of a school’s recent grads. Sometimes a law school that costs a significant amount in the short term ends up being a profitable long-term investment, he says.

Anthony Castelli, a Cincinnati-based personal injury attorney, says it is prudent for prospective law students to inquire about what the employment rates are for recent grads of their target law schools. Castelli says some law schools have better employment rates than others. He says a law school hopeful should aim to attend a school with an impressive “track record” for job placement.

Tira Harpaz, the founder of the CollegeBound Advice admissions consulting firm who previously worked as a senior attorney for a large law firm in New York City, says aspiring lawyers need to recognize that electronic legal documents that are available online are reducing the demand for certain types of lawyers. She cautions that the argument for law school may be stronger for someone who’s intrigued by a high-demand legal specialty, such as intellectual property law or tax law, than for someone who intends to be a legal generalist who handles routine legal matters, such as writing wills.

Do You Have a Compelling Reason to Go to Law School?

Because law school requires a significant amount of time and effort, it’s not a step anyone should take lightly, experts say.

David Jacoby, a partner in the New York office of Culhane Meadows PLLC law firm, says prospective students should think carefully about their reasons to attend law school. “Sometimes it’s something a relative or a teacher suggested,” Jacoby wrote in an email. “That’s fine, but just fulfilling someone else’s never-realized ambition may not be the right choice for everyone.”

An important question law school hopefuls should ask themselves is whether they are easily bored, since an ability to focus is crucial for law school courses and legal careers, Jacoby says. “Overall, I’d suggest that anybody thinking about going to law school talk to some folks who did go to law school and are using their degrees in ways similar to those that you think will engage you,” he adds. Jacoby suggests that J.D. hopefuls who do not personally know any lawyers ask their college career counselors to connect them with one, so they can learn about the legal profession.

Sara Suleiman, an associate with the law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, says prospective law students should understand that the type of law they think they want to practice may not end up being the area of law they elect to enter after law school. “I went into law school thinking I would become a public interest lawyer and save the world,” she wrote in an email. “I came out an intellectual property lawyer. The key is to talk to all sorts of lawyers in different practice areas and, where possible, shadow them for a couple of days to get an idea of what their day-to-day looks like. Then, you can make an educated decision.”

Correction 08/05/19: A previous version of this story misstated Dinsmore & Shohl LLP’s practice areas. Dinsmore is a full-service national law firm.