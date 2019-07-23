Should You Get a Secured Business Credit Card?

Secured business credit cards can be used to fund a new or established business. They’re not, however, the same as…

Secured business credit cards can be used to fund a new or established business. They’re not, however, the same as unsecured credit cards, and there are some important things to know before getting one. If you’re looking for a new credit card to help run your business, learn how secured options work and whether they might be a good fit.

What Is a Secured Business Credit Card?

A secured business credit card is a card that requires collateral to open. This collateral takes the form of a cash deposit, which may be equal to your initial credit limit. Some secured cards base your limit on a percentage of the deposit instead.

The amount you’re required to deposit depends largely on the card and your creditworthiness. Some cards, for instance, set the minimum opening deposit at $49 while others may increase that to $200 or $500. In addition to requiring a minimum opening deposit, the card may cap how much you can deposit to secure a business credit card. Again, the limits can vary. At the higher end, it’s possible to find secured cards that allow you to deposit $25,000 or more.

Why Business Secured Cards Require a Deposit

The purpose of the deposit is to reduce risk for the credit card company. If you were to default on a secured business credit card, the card issuer could keep the deposit to make up for any outstanding balance. If you default on an unsecured credit card, the lender would have to take debt collection actions against you, which could include suing you to recover the balance. That’s time-consuming and costly; secured cards allow the credit card company to avoid that.

Some business secured cards may refund your initial deposit after a certain time period. For example, your deposit may be returned to you after you make six months of consecutive on-time payments. At that point, your card would be considered unsecured. Other cards may keep your deposit but allow you to request incremental increases to your credit limit. Just keep in mind that you may need to add more money to your security deposit to get a bigger credit line.

Pros and Cons of Secured Business Credit Cards

Consider these issues when deciding whether a secured business card is right for you.

Pros of Secured Business Credit Cards

There are several reasons you might consider getting a secured business card. For one thing, you may find it easier to get approved for one of these cards if you have a low credit score or you’re just starting to build credit. Poor credit or no credit can make other types of business financing difficult to achieve.

“Secured business credit cards are specifically designed for business owners with lower credit scores,” says Brock Blake, CEO and founder of Lendio, a small-business loan marketplace. “If your business is strapped for cash or you need a loan to help grow your business but your credit’s not stellar, this can be a great alternative.”

Not all business credit cards that require a security deposit offer rewards, but some do. Being able to earn a small percentage of cash back on business purchases could save you money. If you apply your cash rewards to your statement as a credit, that’s like getting a discount on everything you spend. Other secured business credit cards may offer points on purchases that can be redeemed for travel or other rewards.

Opening a secured business card can also help you to establish or reestablish positive credit history. The two most significant factors in FICO credit score calculations are payment history and credit utilization, or the amount of your available credit limit you’re using. If you have a secured business card, making payments on time every month and maintaining a low credit utilization could help to improve your credit score over time. A higher score can then open up new business financing possibilities, like unsecured cards, lines of credit or loans.

Cyndie Martini, president and CEO of Member Access Processing, an aggregator of card services for credit unions, says the simplest rule for building credit with a secured card is to use it. “Consider running all purchases possible through the card,” she says. “Yes, you’ll have to deposit money, but high, responsible usage is a good signal to the issuer that you’re ready for an unsecured card.”

Cons of Secured Business Credit Cards

While a secured credit card could help your business pay for day-to-day expenses or make larger purchases, there are some downsides to consider.

First, you may not have much spending power if your card issuer restricts you to a lower limit. While you could work your way up to a higher limit through responsible use, a limit of just a few hundred dollars may not be that helpful in the short term.

Next, you risk losing your deposit if you fail to keep up with the payments. You may not have any intention of defaulting, but if an unexpected downturn puts your business cash flow in a bind, you may not have the money to pay. If the card issuer doesn’t offer a hardship program or isn’t willing to work out a payment plan you can afford, you may end up in default and forfeit the deposit.

Both Blake and Martini agree that it’s important to consider the fees and interest rates that secured business credit cards can charge. Some business credit cards don’t charge an annual fee for secured accounts, but others do. This fee may be billed when you initially open your account, which automatically reduces your available credit limit by that amount until the fee is paid. Other fees to watch out for with secured business credit cards include foreign transaction fees, cash advance fees and balance transfer fees if those types of transactions are allowed.

In terms of the annual percentage rate, you may find secured business credit cards that feature a 0% introductory promotional rate for a set period of time. While that’s tempting if you need to make a large purchase and you can’t pay the balance in full right away, it’s important to understand the regular purchase APR and when that kicks in. According to U.S. News research, the average minimum APR for business credit cards is about 16%.

How to Choose and Get Approved for a Secured Business Credit Card

First, consider your credit standing. It may be helpful to check both your personal and business credit scores if you haven’t done so recently. While it’s a given that secured cards are designed for business owners with bad or limited credit, your score may be on the border between fair and poor. If you could raise your score just a few points, you might bypass needing a secured card altogether and get approved for an unsecured business credit card instead.

Next, consider what features are important to you, whether you prioritize earning rewards, no annual fee or a higher credit limit. If you’re interested primarily in rewards, you’d want to further narrow the search by looking at secured cards with rewards programs that align with your business spending habits.

Pay attention to other details, including the interest rates, fees and benefits the card might offer that could be helpful to your business. For instance, your card may come with free credit monitoring or monthly credit score access. That could be useful in tracking your progress if you’re working on increasing your score. Or, the card may come with other perks, such as free employee cards.

Assess how much cash you’re able to offer as a deposit for a secured card, and compare that to the minimums different cards require. Also, look at whether the card issuer allows you to increase your deposit or eventually convert your card to an unsecured account. And ask whether a personal guarantee is required as well. A personal guarantee makes you personally responsible for any debt you acquire on behalf of your business.

Compare the Alternatives Carefully

Before you sign on the dotted line for a secured business credit card, take a look at the other financing routes that may be open to you.

For example, you may consider a secured business loan or a secured personal loan instead. You’d still need to offer collateral for either type of loan, but in lieu of cash, you may be able to offer tangible assets, such as business equipment or a piece of property you own. The risk there, of course, is that if you default on the loan, the lender would be able to keep your collateral as payment.

You may also look into a revolving line of credit. This works like a credit card, in that you can draw against your credit line as needed. It’s possible to get business lines of credit even with a poor credit rating, and you may be able to get access to a larger limit than you would with a credit card. Remember, however, that you may be assessed a higher APR on a business line of credit if your credit isn’t in great shape.

Before you commit to any financing, business secured card or otherwise, compare all the options head to head. Don’t make a decision without considering:

— Interest rates and fees

— Security or collateral requirements

— How much credit you’ll be able to access

— How the financing may impact your credit score

— What you need financing to do for your business

