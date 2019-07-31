Should You Add MCT Oil to Your Diet?

Back when I worked in a hospital, I used MCT oil to help people who had trouble absorbing fat after…

Back when I worked in a hospital, I used MCT oil to help people who had trouble absorbing fat after part of their stomach or intestines were taken out. So imagine my surprise when I started seeing MCT oil popping up everywhere. This was in large part thanks to bulletproof coffee, a mix of brewed coffee blended with grass-fed butter and MCT oil. The popularity of bulletproof coffee launched MCT into the mainstream, with claims that it burned fat, revved the metabolism, increased energy and could help with everything from weight loss to athletic performance.

But how many of these claims are actually true? And is MCT oil something you need to add to your diet? Let’s look into it a bit more.

What is MCT Oil?

MCT stands for medium-chain triglyceride, a compound that is made up of medium-chain fatty acids, fat molecules that have between six and 12 carbon molecules. Most fats in the animals or plants that we eat are made up of long-chain triglycerides (or LCTs), which have more than 12 carbon molecules. LCT fats include those found in meat, fish, avocados, nuts, seeds and soybean oil. MCTs, on the other hand, are naturally occurring only in coconut and palm oil, human breast milk and in full-fat cow and goat milk.

MCT oil is a manufactured form of saturated fat that is made by processing palm oil and coconut oil. Many people use MCT oil and coconut oil interchangeably, however, they are not the same. Coconut oil is made up of both MCT and LCT fats, while MCT oil contains only medium-chain triglycerides.

Medium-chain fatty acids, like those found in MCT oil, behave differently in the body compared to long-chain fatty acids. The medium-chain fatty acids are more easily absorbed. They do not require bile or pancreatic enzymes to be digested and they are transported right to the liver to be used as an immediate source of energy. Long-chain fatty acids, on the other hand, have to go through several other digestive steps and are transported around the body before getting brought to the liver.

Does MCT Oil Have Any Health Benefits?

Because medium-chain fatty acids are more readily absorbed, MCT oil has several health benefits. MCT oil can be beneficial for people with fat absorption disorders such as cystic fibrosis, irritable bowel disease including Crohn’s disease, pancreatitis, short bowel syndrome, celiac disease or after certain gastrointestinal surgeries. In addition, MCT oil used alongside a ketogenic diet may help to treat and reduce seizures in people with epilepsy.

MCT oil’s unique absorption means that it is more likely to be used as energy and less likely to be stored as body fat, compared to long-chain fats. While this has led many to believe that MCT oil can lead to weight loss, body fat loss or increased energy expenditure (i.e. burning more calories at rest), the research is inconclusive.

Most studies looking at MCT oil and energy expenditure or weight loss followed only a handful of people for just a few weeks. Several studies showed no difference in appetite, food intake, body fat or weight when comparing MCT oil to long-chain fatty acid sources like canola oil or olive oil. In the studies that did show a difference, the difference was small (i.e. 2.2 pounds lost versus 1.2 pounds lost) and participants were not followed to see if that difference still remained months or years down the road. As we know, it’s nearly impossible for most people to maintain weight loss in the long run, so it’s unlikely that MCT oil will lead to any long-term body fat or weight loss. Plus, losing weight itself doesn’t necessarily improve health outcomes.

Some studies link MCT oil to decreased cholesterol levels, lower risk of cardiovascular disease, lower levels of insulin resistance and improved Alzheimer’s symptoms, but there’s not enough evidence yet to recommend MCT oil for these conditions.

Other uses for MCT oil, including detoxification, improved energy and better athletic performance, are not supported by any evidence.

Does MCT Oil Have Any Risks?

MCT oil is a pure form of fat, similar to olive oil or canola oil, and is generally used by the teaspoon or tablespoon. Taking too much at once may cause abdominal discomfort, including bloating, cramping, nausea, gassiness or diarrhea. MCT oil shouldn’t be used if you have liver damage or liver disease. Also, it has a low smoke point, so it shouldn’t be used for cooking.

Fat is an essential nutrient that we need to eat in order to stay alive. Fat helps us absorb fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E and K), makes up our cell walls, helps to insulate our body and protect our organs and provides essential fatty acids that our bodies can not make. MCTs are just one type of fat; they can’t provide all the essential fatty acids that our bodies need so should never be used as a sole source of fats.

Should I Take MCT Oil?

While the research on MCTs looks promising for several health conditions, including high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance and Alzheimer’s, more studies need to be done. There’s not enough evidence to support its use for most people. If you have a gastrointestinal disease where you have trouble absorbing fat, then MCT oil may be something to consider and talk to your doctor or dietitian about. Otherwise, until more long-term studies are conducted, there’s no need for most people to use MCT oil.

