Shannen Doherty to appear on ‘Riverdale’ Luke Perry tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — Shannen Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of "Riverdale ," which is set to honor Luke Perry. The show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Perry played Doherty's love interest on "Beverly Hills, 90210." On "Riverdale," he played Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews. Doherty's casting on "Riverdale," said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since season one. Her role is described as "pivotal" and "super-emotional." The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW. Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52. ___ Online: https://www.cwtv.com/shows/riverdale

