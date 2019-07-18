Set-and-Forget Is Not Best for Retirement Savers

When choosing asset allocations for your retirement plan, it may be tempting for an investor to choose an option that…

When choosing asset allocations for your retirement plan, it may be tempting for an investor to choose an option that allows you to “set it and forget it.”

Target-date funds are attached to a retirement year in the future, and are designed and diversified to become progressively more conservative as it gets closer to the chosen year. In some cases, hundreds of professionals re-adjust, buy and sell the stocks and bonds within the target-date for you.

“As a result, it eliminates the work, and sometimes guesswork, of making sound investment decisions yourself,” says Brad Knowles, managing director of Heritage Retirement Plan Advisors in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

But investment professionals and advisors are torn about whether a target-date fund is really the best option, especially if you have a longer horizon.

“For most people, a set-it-and-forget-it, aged-based target fund will be better than a portfolio that they pick and never change,” Knowles says. “The industry is always encouraging people to assess their risk tolerance: conservative, moderate, aggressive. The problem is that people don’t have one risk tolerance their whole life.”

So when it comes to investing your retirement funds, is it better to pick a targeted index fund so you can set it and forget it, should you pick your own, or should you hire someone to create a personalized plan for you?

A personalized asset allocation approach may be better for some, experts say. Many people don’t take the time to figure out how to incorporate a target-date fund into an overall retirement strategy.

“If you have a Roth or traditional IRA, how are the two complementing each other?” Tony Drake, chief executive officer at Drake & Associates in Milwaukee, says.

With that mindful, holistic approach at the forefront, investors willing to invest their time or seek professional advice may find a personalized solution to be superior to the target fund option, says Daniel Kern, chief investment officer at TFC Financial Management in Boston. That’s because target-date funds are designed to appeal to the masses, but the investors in the fund don’t all have the same financial circumstances, he says.

A wealthier person can afford to be investing more aggressively even in later life stages versus an investor with poor health and less savings, says Scott Krase, founder and president at CrossPoint Wealth in Wheaton, Illinois.

But a personalized investing approach requires more effort, so you have to be willing to meet with an advisor and do the research.

Also, you may not always need to be conservative when you’re older or risk tolerant when you’re young.

No matter your age, if you focus on buying undervalued assets, you have a better shot of making money, says Steven Jon Kaplan of True Contrarian Investments in New York. He says he helped his father, who was 80, buy stocks during the recession of 2009 because they were priced low.

Investing on autopilot is better than not at all. If intimidation of creating your own investment portfolio is keeping you from making the decision to get started, then go ahead and buy an index fund.

“The idea of making a decision based upon one simple parameter — the retirement date — is appealing,” says Robert Johnson, chairman and CEO of Economic Index Associates and professor of finance at Creighton University in Omaha. “While not perfect, I believe their impact on aggregate retirement savings has been and is positive.”

If you decide to invest in a target-date account, remember not all of them are created equal.

“Even if an investor has decided upon a strategy of utilizing a target-date fund, they need to shop around for which target-date fund is right for them,” Johnson says. “Two 2045 target-date funds could have dramatically different glide paths — the way that they reduce equity exposure as one nears retirement. Some are much more aggressive than others.”

You should also understand the structure of target-date funds you are considering.

“Investors in target-date funds should take the time to understand the structure,” Kern says. “It’s also important to understand what underlying investments are in the target-date fund, and the fees paid for fund management.”

Does the fund have an active manager or is it passively managed? If passive, you’ll likely have a target-date fund with more index funds and lower fees, Drake says. If active, you’ll be trading equities at a higher overall cost.

Target-date retirement fund allocations vary greatly from fund family to fund family and the level risk can also vary, Krase says.

