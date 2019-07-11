Service Bar team opening new spot in Shaw’s Blagden Alley

The owners of Shaw cocktail spot Service Bar have their eyes on expansion in the neighborhood. Chad Spangler and Glendon Hartley have signed a lease for a space in Blagden Alley, Spangler confirmed. He’s keeping mum on most of the other details for now, however, given that the project is still in its very early stages. The one thing that is for sure: It will not be another location of Service Bar. The site, located at 920 N St. NW Rear, is the two-story building next door to Hong Kong and Chinese-themed Tiger Fork. There is 1,500 square feet divided on two floors and it also has an 800-square-foot roof deck. The building, owned by Douglas Development Corp., was previously leased to Jose Garces for his Village Whiskey Bar concept. Village Whiskey never opened, however, as Garces pulled out of all his restaurants, both existing and forthcoming, in D.C. Spangler and Hartley’s new venture will join a bunch of other buzzy restaurants in Blagden Alley, including James Beard Award…

