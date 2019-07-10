San Diego coworking space provider entering D.C. market

CommonGrounds Workplace, a San Diego-based coworking space provider, will has leased its first D.C. locations as part of a nationwide…

CommonGrounds Workplace, a San Diego-based coworking space provider, will has leased its first D.C. locations as part of a nationwide expansion.

CommonGrounds secured $100 million in a Series A round in January to bring the workplace-as-a-service company to about 50 new locations, expecting to lease 2 million square feet in 24 months. One of these imminent locations will be 1500 K St. NW at McPherson Square, expected to open in early 2020.

The 11-year lease covers the entire second floor of the 11-story building in addition to ground-floor retail space, or 29,509 square feet. The property is owned by Grosvenor Americas, which just completed a $20 million renovation of the building, to include restoration of the lobby and common areas, addition of a fitness center, and upgrades to the rooftop terrace. The architect of record for the CommonGrounds buildout will be BBGM.

CommonGrounds has signed a second 11-year lease with Skanska for just over 44,000 square feet at 99 M St. SE near Nationals…