Rushern Baker appointed to UMMS board

Rushern Baker, the former Prince George’s County executive, was appointed to the board of the University of Maryland Medical System…

Rushern Baker, the former Prince George’s County executive, was appointed to the board of the University of Maryland Medical System on Monday, according to The Washington Post.

The appointment is the latest effort from the state to rework the UMMS board after the $4.4 billion medical system was roiled with a scandal involving its CEO cutting deals with board members that were not disclosed or bid in the proper manner.

The scandal included a contract to purchase children’s books self-published by Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who was an UMMS board member. The book scandal became part of a federal criminal probe. Pugh resigned from her post in May, several days after UMMS CEO Robert Chrencik stepped down.

Baker, a Democrat who finished second in the gubernatorial primary last year, was appointed to the UMMS post by state Senate President Mike Miller, D-Calvert.

“I am confident that his leadership and contributions will benefit the System and the entire state as we put this…