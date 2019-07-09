Ross Perot’s former companies helped shape Greater Washington’s tech space

News of H. Ross Perot’s death at the age of 89 Tuesday focused largely on the Texas businessman’s campaigns as…

News of H. Ross Perot’s death at the age of 89 Tuesday focused largely on the Texas businessman’s campaigns as a third-party presidential candidate, but Perot’s impact on Greater Washington stretched far beyond Oval Office aspirations.

Two of the billionaire’s former companies, Electronic Data Systems and Perot Systems Corp., provided the seminal proving grounds for a number of executives in the National Capital region, including Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) CEO-elect Nazzic Keene, and offered a pedigree for Northern Virginia companies like Tysons-based DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) and Chantilly-based Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: DXC).

A former IBM salesman, Perot started EDS in 1962 as a way — according to Jeffery Yost’s book, “Making IT Work: A History of the Computer Services Industry” — to capitalize on what he saw as his customers’ inefficient use of data processing on the mainframe machines he sold them.

Founding the company with $1,000,…